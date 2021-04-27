Native American lawmakers seek federal help on Montana bison

FILE - In an April 24, 2012, file photo, a herd of bison stand in a pen on the Fort Peck Reservation near Poplar, Mont. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has ended a bison management plan that would have allowed the wide-ranging animals to be restored in more areas of the state. The Republican announced Tuesday, April 20, 2021, that the state had settled a lawsuit brought the year before against the administration of his Democratic predecessor over adoption of the bison plan. Gianforte said he was acting to protect ranchers and farmers. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW BROWN
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Native American lawmakers in Montana on Tuesday called on the Biden administration to help craft a plan to reintroduce wild bison to the landscape in and around Glacier National Park and the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge.

The request was made by eight members of the Legislature's American Indian Caucus in a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. It comes after Gov. Greg Gianforte and his fellow Republicans in the Legislature have sought to make it harder to reintroduce bison to areas of the state that the burly animals once roamed.

American bison, also called buffalo, carry cultural significance for Plains Indians and were depended on by many tribes for food, clothing and other necessities until the huge herds that once populated the U.S. West were wiped out in the late 1800s.

State Rep. Tyson Running Wolf said the American Indian Caucus members decided the administration of President Joe Biden would be more willing to help bring back bison than Gianforte, who last week cited the need to protect the agriculture industry when he canceled a bison reintroduction plan adopted by his predecessor.

“It feels like during this legislative session, Native concerns and even buffalo as part of Native culture have just been invisible," said Running Wolf, a Democrat from Browning and member of the Blackfeet tribe. “Americans tribes in Montana have a deep-rooted connection with the buffalo, from commerce to religion to cultural values."

But ranchers in Montana have long opposed efforts to restore the large animals to the landscape, fearing they could compete with livestock for public grazing space and spread the disease brucellosis. That’s an infectious disease carried by Yellowstone National Park bison that can cause animals to prematurely abort their young.

Haaland's office did not have an immediate response to Tuesday's letter. Last year her predecessor, David Bernhardt, announced a 10-year initiative to advance bison restoration efforts that had languished.

As many as 30 million to 60 million bison once inhabited most of North America, according to federal wildlife officials. Mass slaughters drove them to near extinction, and today there are roughly 11,000 wild bison on public lands in 12 states.

Federal officials have talked about restoring bison to more areas of the U.S. West for decades. But they have been brought back only to isolated areas such as the grasslands of the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota, where 100 bison from nearby national parks were released last year with plans to increase the herd size eventually to 1,500 animals.

The Blackfeet tribe along the Montana-Canada border has its own herd and wants to expand the animals' range into Canada and onto adjacent federal lands, including Glacier National Park and the adjacent Rocky Mountain Front.

A conservation group, the American Prairie Reserve, has a large herd in central Montana near the 1.1 million-acre (445,150-hectare) Charles M. Russell refuge. But it's faced strong pushback from the local agricultural community over ambitions to establish a larger area for bison to roam.

Gianforte's decision to cancel the state bison management plan was announced as part of a settlement of a lawsuit with a property rights group. The group raised worries that state officials under Bullock had schemed to establish a free-roaming herd within the refuge along the Missouri River.

“How could you possibly keep those animals from wandering onto neighboring property? I don't imagine you would plan to fence the entire" refuge, said Chuck Denowh, policy director for the group, United Property Owners of Montana.

Bison have been successfully restored to some Native American reservations, and that's where they should largely remain, he added.

“They manage them well, and they don't pose a significant threat to neighboring landowners," Denowh said. "The tribes are ultimately responsible for those animals. That's working in Montana, and we don't see that we should deviate from that.”

Yellowstone National Park is home to one of the largest remnant populations of the animals, and park administrators have been trying for years to expand a program to send portions of those bison herds to tribes or public lands. Most bison that leave the park during their winter migration to feeding grounds outside the park are shot by hunters or shipped to slaughter because of worries about brucellosis.

Hundreds of thousands of domestic bison that have been interbred with cattle are raised on private ranches in the U.S. and Canada for their meat.

___

Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter: @MatthewBrownAP

Recommended Stories

  • Drought-hit California moves to halt Nestlé from taking millions of gallons of water

    Nestlé, accused of taking millions more gallons than it is entitled to, receives draft cease-and-desist order from state officials Phoenix Lake in Ross, California. Long-standing fights in California between farmers, cities and environmental groups over the state’s scarce water supplies have heated up. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images California water officials have moved to stop Nestlé from siphoning millions of gallons of water out of California’s San Bernardino forest, which it bottles and sells as Arrowhead brand water, as drought conditions worsen across the state. The draft cease-and-desist order, which still requires approval from the California Water Resources Control Board, is the latest development in a protracted battle between the bottled water company and local environmentalists, who for years have accused Nestlé of draining water supplies at the expense of local communities and ecosystems. Nestlé has maintained that its rights to California spring water dates back to 1865. But a 2017 investigation found that Nestlé was taking far more than its share. Last year the company drew out about 58m gallons, far surpassing the 2.3m gallons per year it could validly claim. Nestlé has sucked up, on average, 25 times as much water as it may have a right to, according to the Story of Stuff Project, an environmental group that has been fighting to stop the bottled water company’s pumping in California for years. State officials sent the company a letter notifying it of the order on Friday. “We have a limited amount of water, said Julé Rizzardo, the assistant deputy director of the Division of Water Rights. “And as we face our second dry year in a row, it’s important that we use our authority to protect the municipal water supply and the environment.” Strawberry Creek, which Nestlé has been pumping from, is a tributary of the Santa Ana river, which provides drinking water for about about 750,000 residents. The region’s watersheds also provide a habitat for deer, fox and mountain lions, and threatened Alameda whipsnakes. The draft order comes two months after Nestlé, which is based in Switzerland, sold its US- and Canada-based water brands to equity firms One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos for $4.3bn. Nestlé Waters North America, which has been rebranded as BlueTriton Brands, has 20 days to appeal the draft order and ask for a hearing. A spokesperson said the assessment that it only had the right to draw 7.26 acre-feet of water per year was erroneous. The company’s fight water in California mirrors similar fights in Oregon, Pennsylvania, Maine and Michigan. Across the US, conservationists have accused Nestlé of leveraging vast lobbying funds to bend local and federal officials to its will. “The forests that Nestlé is draining – they’re our forests, supported by every US taxpayer,” said Amanda Frye, an activist who provided state officials with documents and research going back at least a century to show Nestlé did not have the right to the water it was pumping. Frye, who has been protesting Nestlé’s pumping from Strawberry Creek for years, said the draft order is significant. “But we still have a long way to go in protecting the forest from over-pumping,” she said. The pumping has desiccated Strawberry Creek, damaging a local ecosystem. “It’s such a lovely ecosystem, and it’s doubly under threat due to climate change,” Frye said. “I hope that if Nestlé stops pumping, the environment will be able to heal.” Officials said the state’s water board cannot easily challenge Nestlé’s rights to creek water established before 1914. If the state water board approves the cease-and-desist order against BlueTriton, the company could face fines of up to $1,000 a day, or up to $10,000 a day if a drought is declared in the area. Meanwhile, as much of the western US faces extreme drought conditions, long-standing fights in California between farmers, cities and environmental groups over the state’s scarce water supplies have heated up. Governor Gavin Newsom has already declared a regional drought emergency in two counties, after a dry winter left the state’s major reservoirs at half capacity or lower. The climate crisis has brought on hotter, drier conditions – leaving the state more vulnerable water shortages and wildfires. Prior to its sale this year, Nestlé Waters North America was the largest bottled water company in the US – its brands include Poland Spring and Zephyrhills. It paid the Forest Service a permit fee of $2,100 per year, but had been pumping water for free.

  • Hoof It or Lose It! Bison Hold Up Traffic at Yellowstone National Park

    A herd of bison halted traffic at Yellowstone National Park, footage posted to Facebook on April 18 shows.The video, captured by Montana native Cindy Shaffer, was shared to the Yellowstone Unfiltered community Facebook group.Shaffer captured the herd strolling by, seemingly oblivious to the traffic building up behind them. “Bison jam,” she quipped in the caption. Credit: Cindy Shaffer via Storyful

  • Republicans accuse Joe Biden of 'economic sabotage' over plans for massive tax raid on wealthy Americans

    Joe Biden will mark his first 100 days in office by proposing a massive tax raid on America's wealthy to fund multi-trillion dollar spending programmes, setting up a battle with Republicans, Wall Street and Silicon Valley. The US president was expected to use his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night to detail his plans for controversial increases in capital gains tax, corporation tax and income tax. Republicans have called the plans "economic sabotage" while business figures said it threatened to "kill the golden goose that is America." Mr Biden will reach 100 days in office on Thursday. In his speech the evening before he will set out his $1.8 trillion "American Family Plan" to provide national child care, paid family leave and free community college. It comes on top of his proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill, and his already passed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. His level of spending has led to comparisons with President Franklin D Roosevelt and the 1930s New Deal. The family plan will be partly paid for by increasing taxes on profits earned from shares and other investments like property owned by Americans earning over $1 million a year. Read more: Joe Biden abandons pledge to govern for all America as one-term president rushes through laws

  • Lawyers say Black man killed by North Carolina police hit with 'kill shot' to back of head

    Lawyers for the family of a Black man gunned down by sheriff's deputies last week in North Carolina said a private autopsy showed he died from a "kill shot" to the back of his head, and the FBI on Tuesday opened a civil rights probe of the shooting. Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was struck by four bullets to his right arm before the fatal shot penetrated the rear of his skull as he tried to drive away, attorneys for his relatives told a news conference in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community near the Virginia border where last Wednesday's shooting took place. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in a videotaped statement last week that his deputies were trying to serve Brown with search and arrest warrants stemming from a felony drug charge and that the incident was over in fewer than 30 seconds.

  • U.S. court says 'ghost gun' plans can be posted online

    Plans for 3D-printed, self-assembled “ghost guns" can be posted online without U.S. State Department approval, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. A divided panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco reinstated a Trump administration order that permitted removal of the guns from the State Department's Munitions List. Listed weapons need State Department approval for export.

  • Australia to upgrade military bases, expand wargames with U.S

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia will spend A$747 million ($580 million) to upgrade four military bases in its north and expand war games with the United States, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Wednesday. An airstrip in the Northern Territory will be lengthened to support larger aircraft, firing ranges overhauled and new training facilities set up for defence personnel and U.S. marines, according to extracts of the announcement seen by Reuters. "Working with the United States, our allies and Indo-Pacific neighbours, we will continue to advance Australia's interests by investing in the Australian ­Defence Force," Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say.

  • 'Eye-popping numbers': Chicago sues Indiana gun store tied to 850 firearms recovered from crime scenes

    The city of Chicago is suing an Indiana gun store it says is one of the main sources of illicit firearms for the criminal market.

  • US agency seeks to speed up Native American land decisions

    U.S. Interior Department officials on Tuesday moved to reverse policies adopted under former President Donald Trump that Native American leaders said were hindering efforts by tribes to establish, consolidate and govern their homelands. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland issued an order that allows regional Bureau of Indian Affairs officials to approve the transfer of private land that's not on a designated reservation into federal trust for tribes. Putting land into trust gives the federal government legal title to the property, while allowing tribes or individual Native Americans to use it for their own interests and not have to pay state and local taxes.

  • Teen slashed stranger at Boon Lay supermarket over refusal to buy cigarettes

    Furious at a man who repeatedly refused to buy cigarettes for him, a 19-year-old youth lunged at him with a knife and slashed at his face viciously in an NTUC FairPrice outlet at Boon Lay Place.

  • COVID-19: Actor Terence Cao to plead guilty over 13-person gathering at his house

    Local actor Terence Cao will be pleading guilty to his charge of permitting 12 individuals to enter his house at Daisy Road for a birthday celebration in October last year, his lawyer told the court on Tuesday (27 April).

  • New York Post reporter resigns over "incorrect" story on Kamala Harris book at migrant shelter

    A New York Post reporter announced her resignation on Tuesday over what she called "an incorrect story I was ordered to write" that claimed migrant children were given copies of Vice President Kamala Harris' children's book.Why it matters: The Post ran the story on its front page Friday, garnering a lot of attention in conservative media. It temporarily deleted, re-edited and republished the piece with an editor's note Tuesday after a Washington Post fact-check debunked the original article. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Zoom in: The story headlined, "Kam On In: Solo kids at border welcomed with copy of veep's book," claimed that migrant children at a shelter in Long Beach, California, were receiving copies of Harris' book as part of their "welcome kits."The editor's note stated that "only one known copy of the book was given to a child." CNN notes that the donation was actually to the shelter's collection.What they're saying: Journalist Laura Italiano said in her resignation announcement posted to Twitter that the article was "an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against — was my breaking point."Of note: CNN fact-checking journalist Daniel Dale noted the Post had temporarily taken down a follow-up story on the book report, headlined: "Psaki has no answers when asked about Harris' book being given to child migrants."It was reposted with an editor's note similar to one in the other updated report on Harris.The Post did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden plans to ask Congress to pay for $1.8 trillion in new spending

    President Biden plans to ask Congress to pay for the entirety of the $1.8 trillion in new spending on health care, child care and education he’ll unveil on Wednesday night, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: Biden’s decision to fully offset both the $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan he announced last month, and the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan being rolled out in his joint address, all but guarantee big political battles on both the spending and tax sides of the combined $4 trillion proposal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.To pay for the second package, Biden will zero in on a series of tax increases for the rich, including increasing the top marginal rate and nearly doubling the capital gains rate. He'll also draw on some of the corporate tax increases he announced last month to pay for a portion of the $1.8 trillion plan, as the individual tax increases won't cover the entire proposal.Biden will pledge not to raise taxes on households making less than $400,000.Biden doesn't plan to increase the rate, or lower the exemptions, on estate taxes, like he vowed to do during the campaign, according to Bloomberg News.To claim the plans are offset, the White House will count increased revenue over a 15-year window to pay for the $4 trillion in spending, most of which they will do in eight years, the people tell Axios.The big picture: Biden will use his first address to Congress to take stock of his first 100 days in office. He'll also make the case for the additional spending he previewed during the campaign as part of his Build Back Better agenda.He's already signed $1.9 trillion in pandemic relief, which passed Congress on a purely party line vote in March.In total, Biden will have asked Congress for approximately $6 trillion in new spending, outside of his annual budget request.Go deeper: The American Families Plan will offer another four years of free education, with two for preschool education before kindergarten and another two years for community college.The president also will propose more money for Pell Grants, and lowering tuition at some colleges, including historically Black colleges and universities.In addition, he plans to increase paid family leave and extend the Child Tax Credit.Finally, Biden wants to make permanent the temporary tax credits for health insurance in Obamacare exchanges that were part of the American Rescue Plan, Axios has learned.Editor's note: This article has been updated to include President Biden's plans on estate taxes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Earth is wobbling, and it’s probably our fault

    When you picture the Earth spinning in space you imagine it rotating just like a globe does, with two static poles and a line running from north to south. Unfortunately, things aren't nearly that simple, and as conditions on Earth change so do the locations of the North and South poles. Scientists have known this for some time, but in recent years the poles have begun to drift faster and more dramatically than they have in the past. There have been many theories as to why this axis drift is happening, but a new study published in Geophysical Research Letters pins it on climate change, which means it's almost certainly our own doing. In the paper, researchers draw a clear link between the increase in ice melt due to global warming and the more dramatic shifts in Earth's axis. The key is that as the ice melts it results in the transfer of mass from a static point on Earth to the oceans. This changes the way the planet moves in space and, as a result, causes a wobble that is measurable in the motion of our planet's poles. When water freezes into glaciers that are static on land it constitutes what is known as terrestrial water storage. Global warming has resulted in a dramatic reduction in terrestrial water storage in many parts of the world, and when that ice melts the resulting water joins Earth's oceans. The researchers used models to simulate Earth's polar drift after the 1990s using two sets of data. One is based on a stored water loss rate from 1981 through 2020, using data from 2002 through 2020 and stretching it out over an additional two decades. The second model assumes that the ice melt rate increased as observed from 2002 through 2020, meaning that it wasn't as dramatic in the decades prior. As you might have guessed, the second model is the one that much more closely resembles what scientists are observing now with regard to the Earth's axis. "The accelerated terrestrial water storage decline resulting from glacial ice melting is thus the main driver of the rapid polar drift toward the east after the 1990s. This new finding indicates that a close relationship existed between polar motion and climate change in the past," the researchers write. How this axis shift might change as we move forward is anyone's guess. If we can't get climate change under control, the axis drift is likely to not only continue but become more dramatic as the years pass. We've never dealt with something like this before so we have very little information to go on if we're trying to predict how severe polar drift might change our planet's climate and, as a result, daily life.

  • Largest firefighting plane may be sold for COVID-19 response

    As Western states prepare for this year’s wildfire season, the world’s largest firefighting plane has been grounded and could be converted to help fight against another crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic. After investing tens of millions into upgrading the Global SuperTanker and its technology, the revenue coming mostly from contracts with the U.S. government and California did not produce enough profit for the company to continue the funding the tanker, said Roger Miller, managing director at Alterna Capital Partners LLC, the investment company that owns the plane. Alterna's decision to ground the SuperTanker was made on April 19, according to the firm, which had funded the plane’s operations and upgrades since 2016.

  • Editorial: Gunning for NY: The Supreme Court threatens the safety of the Empire State

    Even as New York City struggles to contain a bloody surge in shootings, here comes the U.S. Supreme Court agreeing to hear a challenge to New York’s responsibly strict gun laws, which make it hard to get a permit to carry a concealed firearm. If the high court’s emboldened conservative majority adopts the radical interpretation that the Second Amendment guarantees Americans’ ability to keep a ...

  • The $26B 'Ike Dike' would protect Texas from hurricanes. It may be moving closer to reality.

    President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan could include funding for the "Ike Dike," which would shield Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast from storms.

  • Uncle Sam Does Not Belong in Girls’ Dorms or Showers

    Last week, College of the Ozarks sued President Biden. While we did not do so lightly, the Biden administration’s radical and unilateral actions to violate women’s privacy and religious liberty — with little concern for the text of our laws — left us with no choice. College of the Ozarks, referred to as “Hard Work U” by economist Stephen Moore in the Wall Street Journal, is unique among institutions of higher education in America. At our college, no student pays tuition; rather, each student works on campus, religious liberty is celebrated, and all are held to high moral standards. Since its founding in 1906 by an early missionary, the college has provided financially disadvantaged students with the opportunity to work, in exchange for a distinctly Christian education. All students participate in the work-education program to help defray the cost of education. The work-education program and donor contributions allow College of the Ozarks to operate as a no-tuition Christian college. The college also maintains a classical, Christian K–12 school, completing the K–college format of providing students an integrated Christian-learning experience. Yet on January 20, 2021, the Biden administration began taking rapid and successive actions that threaten our long-standing Christian beliefs and that could punish religious schools, organizations, and churches simply because of their biblical view on marriage and biological sex. Just three weeks after President Biden’s Day One executive order, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development issued a rule change that forces religious schools to open their dormitories, including dorm rooms and showers, to members of the opposite sex. The directive claims that the 1974 amendments to the Fair Housing Act require these changes, but that law does no such thing. We were thus forced to file our lawsuit, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), to protect our female students and the integrated Christian education we excel at providing. The lawsuit explains that the HUD directive contradicts the historical judicial interpretation of the Fair Housing Act, under which “sex” means what everyone knew it to mean then, and what most people know it means now: biological sex. The suit also points out that the Biden administration issued this bureaucratic fiat in violation of laws requiring them to seek public input first — an opportunity we would have used to underscore the drastic effect this executive action has on the religious liberty of educational institutions. This policy, advanced by President Biden, forces College of the Ozarks to decide between defending its religious liberty from government overreach or violating our core reason for existing. Young women should not be forced to share private spaces — including showers and dorm rooms — with men, and a religious institution should not be forced to betray its religious beliefs. The government’s threats include harmful fines that could easily amount to six figures, in addition to punitive damages and attorneys’ fees. Fair Housing Act violations can even put someone in jail. College of the Ozarks is a Christian institution. Our vision statement is “to develop citizens of Christlike character who are well-educated, hardworking, and patriotic.” We take our faith commitment seriously and believe that President Biden’s actions instigate a fight with religious institutions by forcing them to oppose their religious beliefs, protected by the First Amendment. Such a flagrant violation ought to be shocking. This is America — land of the free, isn’t it? Unfortunately, this doesn’t feel or look like freedom. Instead, a small, private Christian college nestled in America’s heartland is suddenly faced with something akin to George Orwell’s novel 1984. The Biden administration touts this as freedom for all; it’s quite the opposite and, sadly, will only further divide our great nation. Today, this case concerns religious colleges. Tomorrow, it could be about other colleges, schools, churches, or businesses. The Constitution protects our freedom by separating power and limiting government authority. When the government overreaches, College of the Ozarks and ADF will defend freedom — especially religious freedom — and we hope you will join us. The wolf is at the door. Unfortunately, his name is Uncle Sam, and he must be stopped.

  • Quebec reports first death of patient in Canada following AstraZeneca vaccine

    The province of Quebec on Tuesday reported Canada's first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with the vaccine, but public health officials maintain the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the potential risks. Canadian health authorities are gathering additional information on this case, the country's public health agency said.

  • Trump Plots to Ruin GOP Guv Over Election Vendetta

    Ash Ponders/GettyIt’s April 2021, and Donald Trump still can’t get past his grudge with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for refusing to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona.The ex-president is still so bothered by Ducey’s refusal to try to throw out Democratic votes in Arizona that he’s told associates he would gladly and personally spoil any of Ducey’s future political plans.In recent weeks, the twice-impeached former president has gone so far as to tell some close associates that if Ducey decided to run for Senate and managed to lock up the Republican nomination in 2022, he would consider traveling to Arizona to campaign for Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, according to two people familiar with the ex-president’s private rantings.Neither of the sources believed the former president was being entirely serious, in the sense that Trump and his current political operation aren’t going to be “caught dead campaigning to keep the Senate more Democrat[ic],” as one of them said. But his offhand remarks drove home the point of how much Trump wishes to see the Arizona governor run out of the Republican Party.Arizona Republicans Censure Trump Foes Gov. Doug Ducey, Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCainIn other conversations since his post-presidency began, he has repeatedly discussed the importance of hobbling Ducey’s future prospects at every possible turn, hoping to make the Arizona governor a pariah in his own party. His unwillingness to overturn the election results aside, Ducey has otherwise been a stalwart Trump supporter.But on Friday, Trump teed off again on Ducey, issuing a statement praising Arizona state senators for pushing to audit ballots from November, while saying the governor has been “shockingly of zero help” and wants to “pretend” the election was free and fair. (Trump lost Arizona by less than 11,000 votes, but there is no credible evidence of systematic voter fraud in the state.)Ducey, who is prohibited from seeking a third term as governor, has ruled out a Senate bid for now, but Trump’s deep antipathy for him—shared by his followers in Arizona—bodes poorly for the governor’s future political ambitions. The former president’s sustained urge to throttle the career of a fellow Trumpist Republican further underscores Trump’s aim to purge the GOP of those deemed insufficiently subservient.A former CEO at the ice cream chain Coldstone Creamery, Ducey is considered among the GOP’s best prospects to run against Kelly, who defeated former Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) in November to win the seat once held by John McCain. Kelly is at the top of the GOP’s target list for 2022, and flipping his seat is central to their hopes of reclaiming the majority.Speculation about Ducey’s plans heightened when he met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in Washington during Joe Biden’s January inauguration. But afterward, Ducey told The New York Times that he was not running for Senate—“it’s a no”—and was “100 percent” focused on serving as governor. Despite those seemingly definitive words, there’s persistent chatter in Arizona and Washington that Ducey hasn’t taken the idea off the table.Since November, Ducey has faced withering criticism from the Trump faithful in Arizona for simply affirming that his state’s election was administered fairly and that Biden won. The Arizona Republican Party, one of the more extreme state parties in the country, voted in January to formally censure Ducey for allegedly failing to support Trump. They also reprimanded former Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain, the late senator’s widow, for good measure.Trump has not weighed in yet on who he might want to run in Arizona, but at least one close ally of his, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), is said to be taking a serious look. Biggs is the current chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, the most loudly pro-Trump faction of the House GOP, and was a lead proponent of the conspiracy that the election was stolen from the former president.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rose Byrne Is an ’80s Fitness Fanatic in PHYSICAL Series Trailer

    The first trailer for Apple TV+'s new dark comedy Physical stars Rose Byrne as an '80s housewife who turns her exercise addiction into a business. The post Rose Byrne Is an ’80s Fitness Fanatic in PHYSICAL Series Trailer appeared first on Nerdist.