Native American tribes brace for coronavirus: 'It's going to be a test'

The normal sound of students shuffling through the hall has been replaced by silence at Marty Indian School, a kindergarten to grade 12 facility on the Yankton Sioux Tribe's reservation in South Dakota.

Following in the footsteps of other school officials across the country, Superintendent John Beheler said the decision was made to close Marty Indian on Thursday and Friday ahead of this week's spring break. It comes after an Indian Health Service patient in Charles Mix County, where the school and reservation are, tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, health officials said.

An Indian Health Service official said the person had traveled to a conference in the United States, and others who came into contact with the patient were being tested as well.

"We'll have to start looking at relational ties to the individual and if there are any relatives in attendance in our school," Beheler said.

Even in this sparsely populated prairie land of rolling hillsides and bluffs, the paralyzing effects of the global coronavirus outbreak have hit home.

The tribe on Friday approved a "declaration of disaster," which means its offices will be closed this week for cleaning, while employees are banned from traveling to major cities and states affected by the virus, and the tribe's 9,000 members are being asked to stay away from public gatherings. For students at Marty Indian School, a plan to see the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Lakers this month was abandoned after the NBA announced it is suspending the rest of the season.

"Demographically, we have a situation here that a lot of our kids live with elders and their grandparents, and so we have to take these precautionary measures," Beheler added.

But leaders of Native American tribes across the country acknowledge that it's only a matter of time before they may be thrown into a similar situation as the Yankton Sioux, and have begun banning forms of travel and declaring a state of emergency.

Most pressing is the need for federal funding that can provide medical supplies and testing kits, said Jonathan Nez, the president of the Navajo Nation, the largest tribal reservation in the United States spanning the corners of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

"We're asking Congress to intervene to make sure that we get the funding we need," Nez said.

This month, Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., the vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, led a bipartisan group of 27 senators to ask Vice President Mike Pence to ensure all tribal leaders and urban Indian health departments are not left out of the conversation to combat the coronavirus and are provided with the $40 million in funding for their efforts.

The House of Representative's emergency relief package, which is awaiting Senate approval, allocates $64 million to the Indian Health Service to address the coronavirus' impact on the more than 2.5 million American Indian and Alaska Native population the agency services.

The amount, however, still falls short of the $94 million for emergency funding sought by the National Council of Urban Indian Health. But council spokeswoman Meredith Raimondi said it's still an improvement from when Urban Indian Organizations missed out in past emergency funding, such as for the Zika virus.

"Our biggest concern right now is that there's not really a funding mechanism for the CDC to distribute funds to Indian country," Raimondi said, adding that she'd like to see an interagency agreement coordinate funding.

"Because of bureaucracy, it can take a while," Raimondi said.

The majority of Native Americans don't live on a reservation, she added, but many still get health care through Indian health programs.