For Native Americans, a 1978 adoption law protects children. Critics see a racial preference.

WASHINGTON – Some of Autumn Adams' most vivid childhood memories involve sitting in a courtroom or talking with child protective services after her father died, her mother was deemed unfit to be a parent and she was thrust suddenly into foster care.

Adams was 9 years old.

Looking back, she partly credits a 1978 law setting special rules for custody of Native American children for helping her navigate the trauma of that time. The law, which prioritizes Native American families for the custody of Native children, meant she was able to keep her bond with the Yakama Nation even as the rest of her world fell apart.

Adams was placed with an aunt and then a grandmother, both of whom lived on the Yakama Reservation in Washington state.

"Having that connection not only to my family but to my culture through my family members, I was able to pull through one of the darkest and most trying times in my life," said Adams, now in her second year of law school at Arizona State University. "I was able to rely on my culture to pull me through and keep me grounded."

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in a case challenging that law, the Indian Child Welfare Act, which Congress approved to stop a decades-long practice of attempting to assimilate Native American children by removing them from their tribes and placing them with non-Native families or in boarding schools.

Non-Native families who have sought to adopt Native American children say the law violates the 14th Amendment because it gives a preference to one race over others. The plaintiffs in the case which also include the states of Texas, Indiana and Louisiana argue Congress overstepped its authority by passing a law that sets requirements for state child-custody proceedings.

If a majority of the court agrees with that view, it will once again put race front and center at the nation's highest court. The nine justices are already weighing a potentially monumental challenge to affirmative action as well as a case involving the use of race in the once-a-decade process of congressional redistricting.

Critics say the law, however well intentioned, can wind up harming Native American children in other circumstances, such as by setting a higher legal standard for removing them from abusive households. The Goldwater Institute has called attention to cases in which a child was killed after being returned to biological parents under the law.

"State officials are forced to send Indian children back to a home they know to be abusive, which would not happen in cases involving children of other races," said Timothy Sandefur, vice president for legal affairs at Goldwater, a conservative think tank that has represented clients opposed to the law in other cases.

Another problem Sandefur sees: Tribal leadership stepping in to oppose adoptions under the law even if there aren't available options for placement with Native families.

"Because of an ideological opposition to Indian children being adopted by any other race, these children end up bouncing from one foster home to another," he said.

Leaders of several of the nation's best-known tribes, joined by the Biden administration, have rejected that argument. Proponents say the law's requirements are based not on race but rather the fact that Native American tribes are sovereign. Congress, they argue, has broad power to pass laws protecting Native Americans.

They see the lawsuit as an attack not only on their sovereignty but also on their children, who they say benefit most when placed with their families and communities.

"We will not go back to a time when our children were stolen from our communities without cause," Charles Martin, chairman of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians in California, said during a call with reporters last month.

The law has divided the Supreme Court in unpredictable ways in the past. In 2013, a 5-4 majority sided with a 3-year-old girl's non-Native adoptive parents over a claim made by her biological father, who was a member of the Cherokee Nation and had objected to the adoption after the fact. In an opinion written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, a conservative, the court ruled that a non-custodial parent could not invoke the law.

A law enforcement official stands on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on October 03, 2022.

The child involved in that case, who was widely known as "Baby Veronica," was considered Native American because she was 3/256ths Cherokee.

Alito's opinion was joined by Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, then the court's swing vote, and Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, a liberal. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a concurring opinion raising more fundamental concerns with the law.

While that case suggests some members of the court's conservative majority are skeptical of the law, that may not be a universal position. Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, who joined the court in 2017, has frequently sided with Native American interests even when that has meant breaking from his conservative colleagues.

Other associate justices to watch: Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson, all of whom joined the court after the 2013 decision.

Both Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts are adoptive parents.

The appeal follows a deeply fractured opinion from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, which split evenly on several of the law’s provisions. The result upheld a federal district court’s determination that some provisions of the law are unconstitutional.

Native American tribes have secured a number of high-profile victories at the Supreme Court in recent years, including a 5-4 decision in 2020 that ruled Congress never disestablished the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's reservation, an area that encompasses 3 million acres and hundreds of thousands of non-Natives.

That decision vastly expanded what is considered Native territory in Oklahoma.

But last year, in an opinion written by Kavanaugh, the court backed Oklahoma over the same tribe in a struggle for jurisdiction over certain crimes on Native American land. The big difference between those two cases: Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who backed the tribe in 2020, died months later. She was succeeded by Barrett, who voted for the state instead of a criminal defendant who argued that the state lacked the authority to prosecute a crime that took place on Native land.

