Native Bidaské with Camie Goldhammer, Full Spectrum Indigenous Doula

Join Native News Online’s Publisher Levi Rickert and Senior Reporter Jenna Kunze tomorrow as they interview Camie Goldhammer, a Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribal citizen, a Clinical Social Worker, Lactation Consultant, and Full Spectrum Indigenous Doula in Seattle.

Since 2019, Goldhammer has developed a team of five Indigenous doulas called Hummingbird Indigenous Family Services, who have provided culture-specific help to more than 150 Native pregnant women and their babies in the first thousand days of their baby’s life. Their maternal and infant mortality rate has been zero.

Goldhammer also travels across Indian Country as an Indigenous lactation consultant, where she and her colleague, Kimberly Moore-Salas (Diné) train Native people as breastfeeding peer counselors, or “Indigi-LCs.” To date, they have trained more than 550.

Join us on Friday, September 22, at Noon EST for this exclusive interview to learn more about Hummingbird Indigenous Family Services and Goldhammer’s work on the Native News Online Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

