Native Bidaské with Chairman Austin Lowes on Supporting the Homeless with "The Lodge of Hope"

Join us for a heartfelt conversation on the latest edition of Native Bidaské! Levi Rickert, Publisher and Editor of Native News Online sits down with special guest Chairman Austin Lowe from The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians to discuss The Lodge of Hope.

The Lodge of Hope is a groundbreaking project that converted a motel to provide shelter and support for the homeless in the tribe.

Chairman Lowe shares insights into this innovative initiative that addresses the critical issue of housing insecurity. The project officially kicked off in August 2023, and so far, 39 households, including many children, have found refuge and assistance at The Lodge of Hope. Dive deeper into the details with Chairman Lowe, a former certified social worker, as he sheds light on the comprehensive approach taken by the Sioux Tribe. Learn about the unique case management services offered to residents, tackling the root causes of homelessness.

Take advantage of this inspiring conversation! Tune in to Native Bidaské and join us this Friday, January 5th, 2024m at 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time for another edition filled with exciting guests and insightful discussions.

Tune in to this episode on Native News Online's Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube channel.

