Native children forcibly assimilated with federal funds in Colo. boarding schools
A new report shows that the federal government funded nine institutions in Colorado to forcibly assimilate Native American children.
A new report shows that the federal government funded nine institutions in Colorado to forcibly assimilate Native American children.
The rise of unemployment in August came from more Americans entering the labor market. What this means for the US economy in the months ahead remains a bit of an open question, but suggests we could see a better balance between labor supply and demand coming into focus.
Eleven people on a Delta Air Lines flight were taken to the hospital Tuesday after their Atlanta-bound plane hit turbulence.
US stock futures popped after the August jobs report gave more fuel to the debate over the Fed's next move on interest rates.
A New York City woman shared a homemade remedy for cockroaches. The post New York City woman shares natural hack to keep cockroaches away appeared first on In The Know.
The Cleveland Fed president said in a speech Friday that the 3.8% jobless rate was still "low" and inflation "remains too high."
The half-hour sports-themed series, one of Elizabeth Warren's favorite shows, has been drawing huge ratings since its Netflix debut in mid-August.
Ruby Franke, the mom behind the family YouTube channel 8 Passengers, was arrested on Aug. 30 under suspicion of two counts of aggravated child abuse.
Our fall streaming preview breaks down the must-watch scripted series — including reboots of old favorites, spinoffs of major hits and some buzzy newcomers — for your queue.
The Mountain West looks to be the likeliest option for both schools after Cal and Stanford left for the ACC on Friday.
Tesla this year has dropped the starting price of the Model X to $79,990 — a $41,000 reduction from the start of the year — to get federal tax credits.
A new Buick SUV design has been revealed by General Motors' design studio, perhaps hinting at the design of the next-generation Enclave.
The August jobs report added to a week of economic data that showed the US labor market might be starting to soften.
The US labor market continued to cool in August — as the ongoing double strike in Hollywood added to further job losses.
Nissan Altima may be canceled with no successor after 2025, a new report says, leaving no midsize ICE sedans for the Japanese automaker.
After his passing at 99, "The Price Is Right" legend Bob Barker is celebrated with a tribute show hosted by protégé Drew Carey.
Crawford steamrolled Spence in their first meeting.
Laying heavy chalk can make some weak in the knees, but out-of-conference scheduling breeds edges. Here are two big favorites that can cover the current number.
Kevin Costner and Christine Costner duke it out in court over child support. Here's why one legal expert believes she's "overplayed her hand."
Prior to Monday, the Rangers were 0-47 after trailing after the eighth inning this season.
Jerry Reinsdorf decided to promote from within to build a new White Sox front office.