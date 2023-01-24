Native Hawaiian man in prison for 20 years over killing of white woman asks judge to dismiss conviction citing new evidence

Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has spent over 20 years in prison for the 1991 murder of a woman filed a petition Monday asking a judge to vacate his conviction due to new evidence — including advanced DNA technology.

Albert “Ian” Schweitzer is currently serving his 130-year sentence in an Arizona prison. He was one of three Hawaiian men convicted in the brutal killing of 23-year-old Dana Ireland on Christmas Eve in 1991.

Ireland, a tourist from Virginia, was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike on Hawaii’s Big Island. She was later found in the bushes, semi-conscious and partially nude, about five miles from the crash site.

Authorities said she was sexually attacked. In the early hours of Christmas Day, she died at a local hospital from massive blood loss.

The crime made national headlines at the time, putting pressure on police to find Ireland’s killers.

“Whenever you have a white, female victim ... it gets a lot more attention than people of color and Native Hawaiians,” said Kenneth Lawson, co-director of the Hawaii Innocence Project. “There was insurmountable pressure to solve this case. And when that happens, mistakes are made. Some intentional and some unintentional,” he added.

Eight years after the heinous crime, Schweitzer, his brother Shawn Schweitzer, and a third man, Frank Pauline, were convicted of the killing. However, their DNA profiles didn’t match the one left at the crime scene.

In the petition filed Monday, attorneys with the Innocence Project of Hawaii and New York say new evidence shows that DNA on a T-shirt found near Ireland also didn’t match the profiles of the three men.

Additionally, further analysis of tire tread marks found at the scene determined they were most likely made by a large vehicle — and not by Schweitzer’s car, a 1957 Volkswagon Beetle, as it was previously believed.

“At a new trial today, a jury would not convict Mr. Schweitzer of Ms. Ireland’s sexual assault and murder,” the petition said. “In fact, a prosecutor would likely not even arrest Mr. Schweitzer for this crime.”

Schweitzer’s brother Shawn pleaded guilty to manslaughter and kidnapping in 2001 to avoid jail time. He has since expressed “immense guilt” for agreeing to do so and “falsely implicating his brother,” according to the petition. He’s now working to have his brother exonerated.

The third man, Pauline, was killed in a New Mexico prison in 2015 by a fellow inmate.

