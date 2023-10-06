'Native Life in the Southwest' by Dave Newman
Oct. 6—This 40-by-40-inch mixed-media-on-board painting titled Native Life in the Southwest by Dave Newman is part of his Matchbook series, which depicts Indigenous imagery with travel as a subtext. The series is part of an exhibition of Newman's works that runs Friday, October 6, through November 6 at Faust Gallery, 114 E. Palace Avenue. An artist reception is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 6, at the gallery. 480-200-4290; faustgallery.com — Brian Sandford