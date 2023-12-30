Native News Online's Top 10 Photographs of 2023

Year in Review - 2023. Indian Country is full of great photo opportunies. From dancers dressed in beautiful and colorful regalia seen at powwows to the wise looks on the faces of Native American elders, our photographters work to capture the essence of Native America with respect to avoid accusations of exploitation while covering important stories in Indian Country.

Each Native News Online reviews hundreds of photographs to accomplany our articles. While difficullt, we have selected ten of our favorite photographs we used during 2023.

Road to Healing listening session at the Gila River Indian Community. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

During 2023, Native News Online attended every Road to Healing tour hosted by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The Road to Healing tour provided our photographers to capture Native elders who survived the horrors of Indian boarding schools.

Pershlie Ami (Hopi), 67, attended the Phoenix Indian School. She recounted how when she was in the seventh grade, she signed up for an “outing” so she could leave the school premises and perform cheap labor for non-Native families.

“A family came and picked me up and took me to their home. The task that they wanted me to do was pick up dog poop in their house,” Ami said.

Ami says she refused to clean the house and was severely punished. She was never allowed to go out on another outing. | Read more

