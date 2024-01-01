Native News Weekly (December 31, 2023): D.C. Briefs

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

IHS Tribal Consultation on the Definition of Indian Tribe for the Updated IHS Tribal Consultation Policy

The Indian Health Service (IHS) Director's Advisory Workgroup on Tribal Consultation requests Tribal input on what definition of Indian Tribe should be included in the updated IHS Consultation Policy. The two definitions are the List Act definition (25 U.S.C. § 5130) as used in Executive Order 13175 and the HHS Tribal Consultation Policy, or the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act definition (25 U.S.C. § 5304(e)) as used in the existing IHS Tribal Consultation Policy.

Written comments can be sent to consultation@ihs.gov with the subject line "Definition of Indian Tribe" until February 20. Virtual consultations will also take place on the following dates with registration for all sessions available here:

Tuesday, January 9 at 3:00pm EST

Thursday, January 11 at 3:00pm EST

Wednesday, January 17 at 3:30pm EST

Thursday, January 18 at 1:00pm EST

White House Fellows Program Accepting Applicants

The prestigious leadership and public service program is accepting applications for the Class of 2024-2025 until 3:00pm EST on January 5, 2024. Applicants must have completed their undergraduate education by the time they begin the application process. Fellows will spend a year working as a full-time, paid employee to senior White House Staff, Cabinet Secretaries, and other top-ranking officials. They also participate in educational growth opportunities and potential trips to study U.S. policy. Please see the program website for application requirements.

IHS Announces Eligible Degree Programs for 2024-2025 Scholarship Program

For the upcoming academic year, the IHS Health Professions Scholarship will now be available to students pursuing a Dental Hygiene BS, Environmental Health BS, Occupational Therapist Master's of Science, and Diagnostic Radiology Technologist Associate's Degree and BS.

Students in post-baccalaureate programs for pre-medicine and/or pre-dental may also now apply for the IHS Preparatory Scholarship. Both categories of scholarships open on December 15 and must be completed by February 28, 2024. Please see this Dear Tribal Leader Letter and program website for more information.

