Native News Weekly (October 8, 2023): D.C. Briefs

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Rep. Mary Peltola Annuonces Plans to Return to Washington, D.C.

On Friday, Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in the U.S. Congress, announced her plans to return to the nation’s capital. She has been spending time with family following the passing of her husband, Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola on September 12, 2023.

“The past few weeks have been some of the most difficult in my life,” Peltola said in a press release. “I am so thankful for the space that Alaskans have given me to celebrate Buzzy’s life with my family, and for all those who celebrated it with us. The kindness and generosity that you have shown represents Alaska at its best."

Peltola referenced the difficult time in Washington in recent weeks with the threat of a federal shutdown and in House of Representatives with the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy last Tuesday.

"It has also been a difficult time for our country. In recent weeks, we have watched partisan politicians make unserious attempts at solving serious problems. We barely avoided a shutdown that would have hit Alaska’s military families, seniors, and children hard. And now, those same politicians are playing a partisan game of musical chairs for the Speakership while another shutdown looms only a few weeks away," Peltola said. "That's why I know it's time for me to return to D.C., to bring back that Alaskan perspective that the House needs. I will continue to mourn Buzzy, but I am ready to get to work, as I know that he would want.”

FCC Announces Tribal Webinar on Low Power FM New Station Construction Permits

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC)’s Media Bureau and the Office of Native Affairs and Policy are hosting an informational webinar on the upcoming application filing window for new Low Power FM (LPFM) radio stations.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 2pm-3:30pm ET.

The webinar will provide an overview of the LPFM application filing requirements and comparative selection process, and explain how you can apply.

The LPFM filing window provides Tribes, among others, the opportunity to apply for a new LPFM station that can cover a localized service area in need of radio service. The FCC will accept LPFM applications for the entire FM band (channels 201-300) during the filing window, which opens on November 1, 2023, and closes on November 8, 2023.

Applicants must file their applications electronically through the FCC Media Bureau’s Licensing and Management System.

Official registration is not required for this event, but recommended. To register, please send an email to Tribal.Events@fcc.gov with “October 12th Webinar” in the subject line. Registrants will receive a Zoom link that will allow them to enter the webinar. In advance of this event, questions can be submitted by sending an email to Tribal.Events@fcc.gov.

Visit the event webpage here.

Veterans Affairs Tribal Advisory Committee Seeking Nominations from Indian Country

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is seeking nominations to fill vacancies on its Tribal Advisory Committee (TAC) to represent the California and Nashville Indian Health Service IHS Areas.

The VA established the VA TAC in 2021 to act as an advisory body to offer guidance and recommendations to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs on ways the Department can improve programs and services to better serve American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) veterans. The VA TAC is comprised of 15 members, 12 representing IHS areas, 1 representing urban Indian organizations, 1 member at-large, and 1 member representing Native Hawaiian Organizations. Members on the TAC serve a term of 2 years.

While potential nominees don't have to be a veteran, the VA seeks nominees with experience in military service and nominees who's current work impacts AI/AN veterans.

About the Author: "Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at editor@nativenewsonline.net. "

Contact: news@nativenewsonline.net