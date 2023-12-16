Native Plant: Northern sea oats provide visual interest year-round

Editor’s note: Once a month OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers in Franklin County profile a plant that occurs naturally in Central Ohio.

After all of the fresh, new green shoots of spring, the vibrant colors of summer flowers, and the charm of the changing leaves in fall, it may seem like the winter months are a little lackluster by comparison. But, there are still treasures to be found in the garden. One such gem is a native perennial plant called northern sea oats (Chasmanthium latifolium).

Northern sea oats during growing season

Northern sea oats (also known as river oats), is an ornamental grass that offers quite a display year-round, but particularly during the winter season. The grass grows in clumps two to three feet tall, and will spread 24- to 30-inches-wide. In late summer, a bouquet of flat seed heads that resembles grains of wheat appears, gently draping over the tops of the plant. Late in the year, these seed heads turn a deep, golden-brown. They rattle softly in the wind, attracting birds and other wildlife to eat the seeds. In addition to feeding our local birds, the grass is also a host plant to several species of moths and butterflies. The seeds are also edible for humans, tasting best when first ripe as a snack or salad topper.

Although northern sea oats grow best in partial shade, if kept damp, they will also grow in full sun. They prefer loamy, sandy soils, but will tolerate clay. In clay soils, northern sea oats tend not to spread.

A great plant for a rain garden, or a shady spot beneath an oak tree, northern dea oats also make an interesting addition to cut flower displays in the winter months. They tend to grow quickly, spreading by rhizomes. Cutting the plants back to the ground in the spring will allow new growth to emerge. Removing some of the seed heads in early fall will help keep the plants from spreading too vigorously.

Growing conditions

Hardiness Zones: 4-9Sun: Full sun to full shade

Water: Prefers damp soil

Soil: Loam, sand

Maintenance: Little maintenance is required

Propagation: Spreads by rhizomes

Pests and Diseases: None known

