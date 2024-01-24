Native Poppy flower shop warehouse among businesses flooded in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO – A row of warehouses and businesses flooded in Mission Valley in Monday’s storm, including local flower shop business Native Poppy.

“Came to the door and it looked like an aquarium. It was full of water,” said Meg Blancado, co-owner at Native Poppy.

Blancato and fellow co-owner Natalie Gill walked FOX 5 through the warehouse Tuesday, showing the damage left behind.

The walls showed a waterline about three feet high. Gill says when she arrived to check on the warehouse, the water was trapped inside until she opened the front door.

About 70% of the shop’s flowers go out via delivery using company vans that were also in the warehouse.

“The vans flooded and we had a mechanic come by today and they’re tanked, completely unsalvageable,” Blancado said.

While Native Poppy has storefronts in Solana Beach and South Park, the Mission Valley location is their administrative and large-scale production headquarters.

This week’s flower delivery has been rerouted to the two retail shops and all the damage comes just weeks before Valentine’s Day, one of the busiest holidays of the year for the business.

“It’s hard to even assess what’s going to happen without help, without any financial aid from California or FEMA,” Gill said.

The warehouse did not have flood insurance, an issue many San Diegans are facing after the magnitude of rainfall.

To make matters worse, in June 2022 a car crashed into Native Poppy’s South Park location causing a six-month closure. It’s something the owners say they’re still recovering from, so they are now really leaning on the community.

Gill and Blancato say placing Valentines Day pre-orders or shopping in store would be a big help. A donation page has also been set up on the Native Poppy website.

The shop has gotten a lot of offers to come help clean out the warehouse, but right now they’re waiting along with many others, to have the building assessed for safety.

