Nativity scene quietly returns to Ravenna Courthouse Lawn following controversy

Five years after a controversial Nativity scene was removed from the Ravenna Courthouse Lawn, a similar display is once again back at the public space.

Small Nativity scene on the Portage County Courthouse lawn in Ravenna on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Mayor Frank Seman said the display quietly returned a few years ago. It is a different Nativity scene but features the same Bible verse that was part of the display previously. Also on display is a menorah and a sign stating that the religious displays were funded privately.

The city removed the previous scene in 2018 following a complaint from the Freedom from Religion Foundation that it was inappropriately displayed on public grounds, citing a conflict of church and state.

More: Ravenna mayor axes nativity scene

The previous display was painted by an unnamed city resident who eventually found a home for it in a downtown storefront window.

Seman said a Nativity scene was allowed back up because of "different interpretations of the law."

Since the display returned a few years ago, there have been no complaints, he said.

What does the law say?

The ACLU of Ohio has stated local governments can display religious symbols such as Nativity scenes as long as "a fair amount" of secular holiday decorations also are used.

A small sign notifying that the Nativity scene on the courthouse lawn is not paid for using public money.

"Just because a nativity scene or other religious display appears on government property does not necessarily mean that it is owned or is being displayed by the government, using tax dollars," the ACLU's website states. "Many local and some state governments have within their boundaries public areas whereby citizens are permitted to erect displays, including those of a religious nature, of their own choice."

A menorah is on display next to the Nativity scene at the Portage County Courthouse lawn.

There is some legal precedent as well. A federal appeals court ruled in a 2021 case out of Indiana that a Nativity scene displayed with other holiday decorations outside a county courthouse was permissible. "We conclude that the County’s nativity scene is constitutional because it fits within a long national tradition of using the nativity scene in broader holiday displays to celebrate the origins of Christmas—a public holiday," the judges wrote.

Seman said the privately funded display is next to the Christmas tree on the lawn, which was a community effort. Local students, he said, contributed ornaments to put on the tree.

As for the Nativity scene, he said, "It hasn't been an issue."

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Nativity scene quietly returns to Ravenna Courthouse Lawn