Nativity statue theft from church sparks 'outrage' in Woodland Park

Nativity statues have been stolen from outside Holy Cross Church in Woodland Park, leaving a community upset and confused.

On Monday morning, the Rev. Joseph Cyman, who has been the church's pastor for more than 18 years, noticed that the crèche that holds the statues was empty. He asked that people pray for the Nativity scene's safe return.

"It is a part of our church's history and also has sentimental and sacred value for us," Cyman said. "The scene was admired by many people traveling across our church."

Rev. Joseph Cyman outside of Holy Cross Church in Woodland Park on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Nativity statues were stolen from outside the church earlier in the week.

A parishioner donated the statues in the 1990s, and they have been on display each Christmas since then. The statues were handcrafted, and Cyman estimated that they're worth nearly $3,000. Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmark, a native of the town, said the Nativity scene was a fixture every year during the holiday season.

"I can't even imagine why someone would want to steal Nativity statues from in front of a church," Kazmark said. "It's despicable behavior."

The Woodland Park Police Department is investigating the theft.

The church's security cameras captured video of a white Mercedes ML350, which police said might have been involved in the theft. However, the light reflection from the camera obscured the car's license plate, which has not been identified. The car was seen outside the church just after 9 p.m. on Sunday. The car then left the church and drove north on Mount Pleasant Avenue, according to a Police Department Facebook post. The police and Kazmark have asked residents with doorbell cameras to check and see if they obtained any video of the car.

Cyman said he believes in forgiveness and is not interested in punishment for whoever took the statues.

"We just hope the items come back," he said.

The church has around 250 parishioners on its roster, said Cyman, who added that he has received emails from churchgoers.

Outside of Holy Cross Church in Woodland Park on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Nativity statues were stolen from outside the church earlier in the week.

"The community is outraged," Kazmark said.

The mayor posted about the incident on his Facebook page, and commenters voiced their displeasure. One person called the theft "sinful," while others expressed shock that someone would steal from a church.

"Our Police Department is doing everything they can to try to get to the bottom of this," Kazmark said, "and figure out who did this."

