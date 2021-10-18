MarketWatch

While some companies including PwC and Twitter are allowing employees to work from home indefinitely, Amazon announced earlier this week that it’s putting corporate managers in charge of deciding how many days, if any, employees who report to them should work in person. “We’re intentionally not prescribing how many days or which days — this is for directors to determine with their senior leaders and teams,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in an Oct. 11 memo to corporate employees. “We expect that there will be teams that continue working mostly remotely, others that will work some combination of remotely and in the office, and still others that will decide customers are best served having the team work mostly in the office,” Jassy said.