NATO adding troops in Eastern Europe after Russia attack on Ukraine





NATO on Thursday said it would take steps to boost deterrence and defense after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine.

The military alliance is putting over 100 warplanes on high alert and increasing its presence in its eastern flank, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said there would be a virtual emergency summit of the alliance's 30 nations, adding that the leaders of Sweden, Finland and European Union institutions would also attend.

"Russia has attacked Ukraine," Stoltenberg said, according to The Associated Press. "This is a brutal act of war. Our thoughts are with the brave people of Ukraine."

"Peace on our continent has been shattered," Stoltenberg added. "Russia is using force to try to rewrite history, and deny Ukraine its free and independent path."

Stoltenberg also noted that there were no NATO troops in Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance.

"We have no plans to send NATO troops in Ukraine," he added. "What we do is defensive."

Russia attacked Ukraine Thursday morning, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes and shelling. Putin claimed the invasion is meant to protect eastern Ukraine from what he called a "regime."

"This is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion," Stoltenberg said, however. "Russia's unjustified, unprovoked attack on Ukraine is putting countless innocent lives at risk with air and missile attacks."

Slovakia's foreign minister, Ivan Korcok, reportedly said that NATO plans to create battle group structures similar to those in Baltic states for the countries on its eastern flank, according to Reuters.

"The unit will be made from countries that are geographically close to us. It will be about several hundred soldiers which will come with equipment that we don't have and which will significantly increase our ability to defend our country," Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said.