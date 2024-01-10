NATO agrees to further support for Ukraine, slams Russian escalation

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg answers questions at NATO headquarters during an interview with the German Press Agency. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Ukraine can count on additional support from NATO states for its ongoing defence against Russia's invasion.

At a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Brussels on Wednesday, allies discussed providing Ukraine with additional capabilities, amounting to billions in support, the military alliance announced in a statement.

What exactly was promised initially remained open, although NATO cited additional air defence systems as one example of promised assistance.

Ukraine's allies are currently procuring up to 1,000 Patriot air defence missiles via NATO to replenish stocks given to Ukraine and some of these will also be given to Kiev.

According to NATO, the allies also condemned the escalation of Russian airstrikes on Ukraine and the deployment of ballistic missiles from North Korea and drones from Iran.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: "For a second year in a row, Putin is trying to wear down Ukraine with mass strikes, but he will not succeed. Russia’s campaign of cruelty only strengthens Ukraine’s resolve.

"As Moscow intensifies its strikes on Ukrainian cities and civilians, NATO allies are boosting Ukraine’s air defences. We will continue to stand by the brave Ukrainians as they push back against Russia’s war of aggression."