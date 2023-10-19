NATO ambassadors concerned about rapprochement between Hungary and Russia

At a meeting in Hungary, the ambassadors of the North Atlantic Alliance and Sweden expressed concern over Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the publication of the Radio Liberty Hungarian service

Details: David Pressman, US Ambassador to Hungary, confirmed to Radio Liberty that the meeting took place on Thursday morning amid concerns among NATO allies about Hungary's rapprochement with Russia.

Quote from Pressman: "We are all concerned that the Hungarian prime minister met with President Putin when Russia is at war with Ukraine... The fact that Hungary has decided to keep in touch with Putin in this way is worrying. As are the words the prime minister used to describe Putin's war in Ukraine."

Pressman declined to comment on the possible consequences of the meeting of the Alliance ambassadors to Hungary, as well as media reports of sanctions supposedly being prepared against Hungarian officials.

Quote from Pressman: "We see Hungary as an ally, but we also see that Hungary is deepening its relations with Russia despite the brutal war in Ukraine. We think it is important to maintain a dialogue with the Hungarian government and people on these decisions."

Background:

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in the Chinese capital, Beijing, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

It was the first time in more than a year that Putin had met with the leader of a European Union country. In April 2022, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer visited Moscow and met with the Kremlin leader.

Orban is regularly noted for his anti-Ukrainian statements in the spirit of Russian propaganda. In particular, he has said that the historic opportunity for Ukraine to join NATO has been lost and that Kyiv should forget about joining the Alliance.

