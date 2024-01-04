NATO announces date of emergency meeting to discuss large-scale Russian attacks on Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called for a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of ambassadors on the issue of the large-scale Russian air attacks that took place since the beginning of 2024. The meeting will take place on 10 January.

Source: European Pravda, citing Acting NATO Spokesperson Dylan White on Twitter (Х)

Details: White said Stoltenberg will convene a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Wednesday, 10 January.

It will be held at Ukraine's request following recent Russian missile and drone attacks.

Background:

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported that one of the key topics of the meeting will be the strengthening of Ukraine's air defence.

After another large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on 2 January, Kuleba said that he was waiting for the reaction and decisive measures of the Western countries.

NATO stated that it will maintain its support for Ukraine and defend "every inch of Poland" in response to Russia's recent large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine.

