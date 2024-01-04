NATO announces date of emergency meeting to discuss large-scale Russian attacks on Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called for a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of ambassadors on the issue of the large-scale Russian air attacks that took place since the beginning of 2024. The meeting will take place on 10 January.

Source: European Pravda, citing Acting NATO Spokesperson Dylan White on Twitter (Х)

Details: White said Stoltenberg will convene a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Wednesday, 10 January.

It will be held at Ukraine's request following recent Russian missile and drone attacks.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported that one of the key topics of the meeting will be the strengthening of Ukraine's air defence.

  • After another large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on 2 January, Kuleba said that he was waiting for the reaction and decisive measures of the Western countries.

  • NATO stated that it will maintain its support for Ukraine and defend "every inch of Poland" in response to Russia's recent large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine.

