  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NATO to boost rapid reaction force, Ukraine military support

SAMUEL PETREQUIN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jens Stoltenberg
    Jens Stoltenberg
    Secretary-General of NATO

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO allies will decide at a summit this week to increase the strength of their rapid reaction force nearly eightfold to 300,000 troops as part of their response to an “era of strategic competition," the military alliance's secretary-general said Monday.

The NATO response force (NRF) currently numbers around 40,000 soldiers which can deploy quickly when needed.

Coupled with other measures including the deployment of forces to defend specific allies, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the move is part of the “biggest overhaul of collective defense and deterrence since the Cold War."

“These troops will exercise together with home defense forces,” Stoltenberg said. “And they will become familiar with local terrain, facilities, and our new pre-positioned stocks. So that they can respond smoothly and swiftly to any emergency."

In response to the Kremlin’s decision to start the war, U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts agreed in February to send thousands of troops, backed by air and naval support, to protect allies near Russia and Ukraine. The 30-nation organization decided at the time to send parts of the NRF and elements of a quickly deployable spearhead unit to the alliance’s eastern flank, marking the first time the force had been used in a defense role.

Stoltenberg made the remarks at a press conference ahead of a NATO summit this week in Madrid when the 30 allies are expected to also agree on further support to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Stoltenberg said he expects allies to make clear they consider Russia “as the most significant and direct threat to our security." At the summit, allies will also decide to strengthen their battlegroups on NATO's eastern flanks, he said.

In NATO's new strategic concept, the alliance is also set to address for the first time the security challenges posed by China, Stoltenberg said. In Madrid, allies will discuss how to respond to the growing influence of Russia and China in their “southern neighborhood," he added.

Stoltenberg said allies will agree to deliver further military support to Ukraine when they convene in Spain, with NATO members set to adopt a “strengthened comprehensive assistance package,” including deliveries of secure communication and anti-drone systems.

Over the long term, Stoltenberg said allies aim to help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era armaments to modern NATO equipment. The world's seven leading economic powers underscored Monday their commitment to Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”

Another central theme at the NATO summit will be the possibility for Finland and Sweden to join the alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

NATO member Turkey has so far blocked the applications, citing what it considers to be the two countries’ soft approach to organizations Turkey considers to be terrorist, such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.

Stoltenberg said that Turkish president Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and the Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson have agreed to meet Tuesday on the sidelines of the summit.

Officials from the three countries have stepped up talks ahead of the NATO gathering in a bid to break the deadlock.

“My strong hope is that this dialogue can be successful and concluded in the near future, ideally before the summit," Andersson said after talks with Stoltenberg in Brussels.

Turkey is demanding that Sweden and Finland grant extradition requests for individuals who are wanted by Turkish authorities. Ankara claims the countries are harboring PKK members as well people it says are linked to a failed 2016 coup.

Turkey also wants assurances that arms restrictions imposed by the two countries over Turkey’s 2019 military incursion into northern Syria will be removed.

“I will not make any promises, but I can assure you that we are working actively to ensure progress because the application of Finland and Sweden to join NATO, they are historic,” Stoltenberg said.

Andersson said Sweden’s stance toward the PKK is “crystal clear” and that her country considers the organization as a terror group. She added that Sweden’s anti-terror legislation is undergoing its most comprehensive overhaul in 30 years.

“Moreover, constitutional amendments are being prepared, which would help pave the way for criminalization or participation in terrorist organizations,” she said.

NATO released new defense spending figures showing that U.S. allies in Europe as well as Canada have increased defense spending for an eighth consecutive year.

“By the end of the year, they will have invested well over 350 billion US dollars extra since we agreed our defense investment pledge in 2014," Stoltenberg said.

NATO countries slashed their military budgets in the 1990s following the end of the Cold War, but upped spending when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014. In that year, NATO allies also pledged to reach a defense budget target of 2% of their gross domestic product by 2024.

“Nine allies now reach – or exceed – the 2% target. Nineteen allies have clear plans to reach it by 2024," Stoltenberg said. “Two percent is increasingly considered a floor, not a ceiling. We will also agree to invest more together in NATO."

___

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Stoltenberg: NATO to increase high-readiness forces

    STORY: "We will transform the NATO response force and increase the number of our high-readiness forces to well over 300,000," he told reporters ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid later this week.NATO's quick reaction force, the NATO response force, so far has some 40,000 troops.At the Madrid summit, NATO will also change its language on Russia that in the alliance's last strategy from 2010 was still described as a strategic partner.Stoltenberg said he would meet with the leaders of NATO, Turkey, Finland and Sweden on Tuesday (June 28) before the Madrid summit to discuss the Nordic countries' bids to join the alliance."I will not make any promises but I can just reassure that we are working actively to ensure progress," Stoltenberg said.

  • NATO to boost rapid-response unit from 40,000 to over 300,000 troops in apparent response to Putin's war

    Jens Stoltenberg announced the plans to expand the NATO Response Force on Monday, and said it would be agreed at a summit later this week.

  • Erdogan to meet with leaders of Sweden, Finland before NATO summit

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will attend a round of talks with the leaders of Sweden and Finland, as well as NATO on Tuesday ahead of the summit in Madrid, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday. Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • NATO to boost reaction force, Ukraine support

    NATO's secretary general says the alliance wants to increase the number of its rapid reaction forces from the current 40,000 to over 300,000.

  • Here's How to Realistically Factor Social Security Into Your Retirement Plan

    Millions of seniors today collect Social Security, and for many, those benefits serve as their sole or primary income source. Unfortunately, it's those same people who tend to wind up cash-strapped in retirement. What should you expect from your benefits?

  • Zelensky tells Belarusians they are being drawn into Russia's war against Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an address on June 26 told Belarusians, both civilians and military, that they were being drawn into Russia's war against Ukraine even more actively than in February.

  • Brexit Returns to UK Parliament at Awkward Moment for Johnson

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s plan to override the Brexit deal he signed faces a preliminary vote in Parliament at an awkward time, as the prime minister meets European Union leaders at the Group of Seven summit.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyA $2 Trilli

  • Russians push for encirclement of Ukrainian Armed Forces near Lysychansk - General Staff report

    ANASTASIIA KALATUR - SUNDAY, 26 JUNE 2022, 07:10 On the Donetsk front, the Russians are focusing their efforts on encircling Ukrainian forces near Lysychansk. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 26 June Details: Also on the Donetsk front, Russian forces carried out shelling near Vovchoiarivka, Loskutivka, Bila Hora, Verkhnokamianka, Vyimka, Verkhnokamianske and Zolotarivka.

  • Kendall Jenner just posted a *totally* butt-naked photo to Instagram

    Just days after her reported split from boyfriend Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner has taken to social media to post a butt-naked photo.

  • Melilla migrant deaths spark anger in Spain

    At least 23 migrants died on Friday when a crowd tried to cross into Spain's North African enclave.

  • Russian artillery relentlessly fires on Lysychansk, Russia attempts to blockade the city Luhansk Military Administration

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 27 JUNE 2022, 07:59 Russian occupying forces are continuing their attacks on Lysychansk from the Popasna [to the south of Lysychansk - ed.] direction. Much of the city's housing and infrastructure have been damaged.

  • Zelenskyy threatens Belarus soldiers who attack Ukraine: 'We will find you all'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told soldiers and civilians in Belarus who choose to join Russia and fight against Ukraine will not live.

  • Oil prices: G7 mulls Russian oil price cap and gold import ban

    The move aims to curtail the Kremlin, which is benefiting from rocketing energy prices, cutting off its means of financing the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Spain turns to Africa, lobbies NATO, allies over Ukraine-driven migration

    Spain is shifting its foreign policy towards Africa while lobbying the EU and NATO for support to address migration from the continent, aggravated by the Ukraine invasion, two senior government officials and two diplomatic sources told Reuters. Spain will use a NATO summit in Madrid this week to press its case, and is likely to ask for increased intelligence sharing by the alliance including on issues related to migration, the diplomats said.

  • Iran launches rocket into space as nuclear talks to resume

    Iranian state television said Sunday that Tehran had launched a solid-fueled rocket into space, drawing a rebuke from Washington ahead of the expected resumption of stalled talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. It's unclear when or where the rocket was launched, but the announcement came after satellite photos showed preparations at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province, the site of Iran's frequent failed attempts to put a satellite into orbit. State-run media aired dramatic footage of the blastoff against the backdrop of heightened tensions over Tehran's nuclear program, which is racing ahead under decreasing international oversight.

  • Carpe diem: In Ukraine, war turning love into marriages

    When the couple awoke to the rumble of war on Feb. 24, they'd been dating for just over a year. Russia was invading and Ihor Zakvatskyi knew there was no more time to lose. “I did not want to waste a single minute without Katya knowing that I wanted to spend my life with her,” Zakvatskyi, 24, said as he and his 25-year-old bride exchanged vows and wedding rings this month in the capital, Kyiv.

  • Officials: Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall

    Scores of civilians were feared killed or wounded in a Russian missile strike Monday on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk, Ukrainian officials said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post that the number of victims was “unimaginable,” citing reports that more than 1,000 civilians were inside at the time of the attack. At least 10 people were dead and more than 40 wounded, according to the Ukrainian regional governor.

  • Leaders at G7 mock bare-chested horseback rider Putin

    Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations mocked the macho image of their absent adversary Vladimir Putin on Sunday, at a meeting in Germany dominated by the Russian President's invasion of Ukraine. As the besuited leaders sat down for their first meeting of the three-day G7 summit in the sweltering Bavarian Alps, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked if their jackets should come off - or if they should even disrobe further. "We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin," Johnson said, to laughter from some of his colleagues.

  • 'We've got to show them our pecs' -G7 leaders mock Putin

    STORY: As the besuited leaders sat down for their first meeting of the three-day G7 summit in the sweltering Bavarian Alps, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked if their jackets should come off - or if they should even disrobe further."We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin," Johnson said, to laughter from some of his colleagues."Bare-chested horseback riding," shot back Canada's Justin Trudeau."Oh yes," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "Horseback riding is the best."Putin, who prizes his sporty image, has been pictured shirtless several times in photos released by Russian state media, including one set in which he rode a brown horse while wearing wrap-around sunglasses, a gold chain and army trousers.The G7 leaders discussed efforts to further isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which has killed thousands of people and driven millions from their homes. Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States announced moves to ban imports of Russian gold. The G7 also includes France, Italy and Germany.

  • Russian missile strikes kill one near central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy

    Russia strikes Kyiv hours after Putin rushed to Kremlin Peace deal with Putin now will only add to instability, Johnson warns Macron Severodonetsk ‘fully occupied’ by Russian troops Truss aims swipe at Macron over 'selling out' Ukraine Comment: Nato must strengthen its presence in Eastern Europe