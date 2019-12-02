NATO braces for an awkward summit as Boris Johnson tells Trump to butt out of UK politics, Russia edges closer to Europe, and Macron calls the group brain-dead

Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters





World leaders are set to meet in England on Tuesday and Wednesday for a NATO summit that will also mark the alliance's 70th anniversary.

The meeting could end up being more awkward than celebratory.

In the past month alone, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told US President Donald Trump to butt out of UK politics, and French President Emmanuel Macron courted controversy by calling NATO brain-dead.

At the same time, Russia is edging closer to NATO by striking an alliance with Turkey, a NATO member on Europe's southern border.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

NATO leaders are preparing to meet in the UK on Tuesday for a special 70th-anniversary summit — which could end up being more awkward than celebratory.

The military alliance has come a long way since it was first set up to protect Western countries from the Soviet Union in 1949. Now it looks as if it could be fraying on the edges.

The group will meet in London on Tuesday, with an event planned at Buckingham Palace, before heading to the luxury Grove hotel in Watford, a town northwest of London, for meetings on Wednesday, according to an official schedule.

It comes with some of its most powerful members openly fighting with one another and undermining the strength of the organization and with Russia edging closer to the West.

Here's a rundown of what has happened in the past two months alone.

Boris Johnson told Trump to butt out of his election

On Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told President Donald Trump — his staunch ally in the US-UK "special relationship" and the leader of NATO's most powerful member — to stay out of the coming UK general election, due to take place December 12.

boris johnson trump.JPG More

Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters

"We have very close relationships and friendships with the United States at every level of government, but what we don't do traditionally as loving allies and friends ... is get involved in each other's election campaigns," Johnson said on Friday, when asked on LBC radio whether Trump's support was "welcome."

"It's best when you have close friends and allies like the US and the UK … for neither side to be involved in other's election campaigns."

Trump endorsed Johnson in October, calling him "the exact right guy for the times" on LBC radio — prompting criticism that he was interfering in UK politics.

He also said Johnson's opposition, the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, would be "so bad for your country."

erdogan putin turkey russia More

Sergei Chirikov/Reuters

Russia cozies up to a NATO member state on Europe's border

Trump abruptly pulled US troops out of northeastern Syria in early October, paving the way for Turkey to invade the country and fight the People's Protection Units, a Kurdish-led militia that had fought the Islamic State alongside the Americans.

The Turkish military incursion dramatically decreased the effectiveness of counterterrorism operations in the region, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refused to back out until the Kurds were eliminated.