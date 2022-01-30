NATO calls on Europe to diversify energy supply amid standoff with Russia

FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg holds a news conference
Kylie MacLellan and Maxim Rodionov
·4 min read

By Kylie MacLellan and Maxim Rodionov

LONDON/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was "highly likely" that Russia, a major natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine.

Russia has massed some 120,000 troops near its neighbour and demanded the western defence alliance pull back troops and weapons from eastern Europe and bar Ukraine, a former Soviet state, from ever joining the Western defence alliance.

U.S. officials said on Saturday Russia's military buildup had been expanded https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/russian-buildup-at-ukraine-border-includ-idUSKBN2K20X6 to include supplies to treat casualties of any conflict. Across the border in Ukraine, locals trained as army reservists https://www.reuters.com/world/ukrainian-reservists-gear-up-case-conflict-with-russia-2022-01-29 as the government scrambled to prepare.

Moscow denies any plan to invade but said on Sunday it would ask NATO to clarify whether it intends to implement key security commitments after earlier saying the alliance's response to its demands did not go far enough.

"If they do not intend to do so, then they should explain why," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on state television. "This will be a key question in determining our future proposals."

The United States has said it is waiting to hear back from Russia. It says NATO will not withdraw from eastern Europe or bar Ukraine but it is prepared to discuss topics such as arms control and confidence-building measures.

Washington has spent weeks trying to build agreement with European partners on a strong sanctions package https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/how-financial-western-sanctions-might-target-russia-2022-01-19 if Russia attacks Ukraine. But the issue is divisive, with Germany urging "prudence". https://www.reuters.com/world/germany-urges-prudence-potential-sanctions-against-russia-over-ukraine-2022-01-23

The European Union depends on Russia for around a third of its gas supplies and any interruption https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/what-are-europes-options-case-russian-gas-disruption-2022-01-27 would exacerbate an existing energy crisis caused by a shortage.

"We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it demonstrates the vulnerability of being too dependent on one supplier of natural gas and that's the reason why NATO allies agree that we need to work and focus on diversification of supplies," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenburg said.

SANCTIONS PLANS

Britain said on Sunday it would expand the scope of its own possible sanctions in legislation this week to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We think it's highly likely that he is looking to invade Ukraine. That is why we're doing all we can through deterrence and diplomacy, to urge him to desist," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told BBC television.

Truss, who is due to visit both Ukraine and Russia in the next two weeks, told Sky News the legislation would enable Britain to hit a much wider variety of targets "so there can be nobody who thinks that they will be immune to those sanctions".

Asked if the new powers could include the ability to seize property in London, Truss said: "Nothing is off the table."

The Center for American Progress, a U.S. think tank, has Britain would face a challenge https://www.americanprogress.org/article/how-the-united-states-should-respond-if-russia-invades-ukraine uprooting wealthy Russians with Kremlin links from London given close ties "between Russian money and the United Kingdom’s ruling conservative party, the press, and its real estate and financial industry".

Asked about this, Truss said: "There's a real threat here to freedom and democracy in Europe. And that is more important than short term economic gains, both for the United Kingdom but also for our European allies."

The Biden administration plans to spare everyday Russians from the brunt of U.S. export controls if Russia invades Ukraine, and focus on targeting industrial sectors, a White House official said on Saturday. A top commerce official said earlier that "key people" would face "massive sanctions".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to speak to Putin by phone next week. Stepping up diplomatic efforts after facing criticism for not doing enough, he said he had ordered the military to prepare to help strengthen Europe's borders.

Stoltenburg said NATO had no plans to deploy combat troops to non-NATO member Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion, adding "We are focusing on providing support".

Johnson said on Sunday the picture on Ukraine's border with Russia was "increasingly concerning".

"I continue to urge Russia to engage in negotiations and avoid a reckless and catastrophic invasion," he said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Kylie Maclennan and Maxim RodionovWriting by Philippa FletcherEditing by Peter Graff)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Lavrov: NATO wants to 'drag' Ukraine into alliances

    Russia's foreign minister claims that NATO wants to pull Ukraine into the alliance, amid escalating tensions over NATO expansion and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine. In comments on state television Sunday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also challenged NATO's claim to be a purely defensive structure. Russia's massing of an estimated 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine has brought increasingly strong warnings from the West that Moscow intends to invade.

  • Russia to challenge NATO on security pledge - Lavrov

    Russia will ask NATO to clarify whether it intends to implement key security commitments, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday, after Moscow said the alliance's response to its demands did not go far enough. Russia has forced the U.S.-led defence alliance and the 57-member Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to negotiate over regional security by massing around 100,000 troops near Ukraine while denying it plans to invade.

  • Ukraine test-fires anti-tank missiles amid tensions with Moscow

    Ukrainian armed forces test-fire NLAWs, (Next generation Light Anti-tank Weapon) delivered by the British amid tensions with Russia. The missiles are fired as part of military exercises on snow covered planes and the commander of the training department says that once training is complete "operators will receive these weapons and will be deployed to the task area". Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin maintains French that the West is ignoring Moscow's security concerns over Ukraine.

  • Biden says the US is moving troops to Eastern Europe and NATO countries in 'near term'

    "I'll be moving US troops to Eastern Europe and the NATO countries in the near term — not a lot," President Joe Biden said Friday.

  • Embattled CEO Keith Hovan fired by Southcoast Health hospital group

    Southcoast Health fires embattled CEO Keith Hovan, two months after domestic incident

  • These Heroes Demolish the Cliché of the Conformist ’50s

    Getty ImagesHow did the boring, conformist ’50s lead to the cultural upheavals of the ’60s? Civil rights, LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, the environmental movement—all emerged full-blown in the ’60s but, according to journalist and historian James R. Gaines in his new book, The Fifties: An Underground History, all had their origins in the sometimes little known struggles of the previous decade.“It seemed to me history just doesn’t work that way, it’s not usually defined by decades,” Gaines told T

  • More Saudi IPOs Price at Top of Range as Demand for Deals Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Two companies in Saudi Arabia set final offering pricing for their IPOs at the top end of a range on Sunday, underscoring the booming demand for share sales in the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapTexas Governor Abbott Turns to Bitcoin Miners to Bolster the Grid and His Re-Elect

  • US-backed Syrian fighters searching for Islamic State militants near prison

    The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a group of Kurdish-led fighters backed by the United States, searched Friday for Islamic State militants near a Syrian prison, reports The Associated Press.Some militants surrendered Friday morning, while the rest are hiding in a section of the prison, said SDF spokesman Siamand Ali. In total, 3,000 fighters have surrendered in the past three days.The Islamic State attacked the Syrian prison, located in...

  • Who will be the next Tom Brady? Probably no one, but these seven quarterbacks might have a shot

    Tom Brady has a football résumé seemingly impossible to replicate. But several QBs could be in line to be the next face of the NFL.

  • Islamic State strikes from shadows in vulnerable Syria, Iraq

    With a spectacular jail break in Syria and a deadly attack on an army barracks in Iraq, the Islamic State group was back in the headlines the past week, a reminder of a war that formally ended three years ago but continues to be fought mostly away from view. The attacks were some of the boldest since the extremist group lost its last sliver of territory in 2019 with the help of a U.S.-led international coalition, following a years-long war that left much of Iraq and Syria in ruins. Residents in both countries say the recent high-profile IS operations only confirmed what they’ve known and feared for months: Economic collapse, lack of governance and growing ethnic tensions in the impoverished region are reversing counter-IS gains, allowing the group to threaten parts of its former so-called caliphate once again.

  • Ukrainian reservists gear up in case of conflict with Russia

    From Monday to Friday, Mykhaylo is a lawyer, Alexander is an IT programmer and Konstantin freelances in online advertising. On Saturday, the three came together in an abandoned construction site on the outskirts of Kyiv to train as Ukrainian army reservists, ready to be called up in the event of any war breaking out with neighbouring Russia. Nervous over the threat of some 120,000 Russian troops massed near the border with Ukraine, Kyiv has launched a new Territorial Defence force this year, which it wants to build up into a corps of up to 130,000 people.

  • Alicia Silverstone, 45, Had The Best Response To Body Shamers On TikTok

    Alicia Silverstone, 45, hit back at body shamers who posted a 'fat' photo of her on TikTok. The actress gives the middle finger set to Gayle’s song “ABCDEFU.”

  • Young humpback whale freed from entangled gear

    Federal officials say a yearling humpback whale off Hawaii has been freed from a life-threatening entanglement in mooring gear. (Jan. 28)

  • "CBS Weekend News" headlines for Saturday, January 29, 2022

    Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News with Irika Sargent."

  • France's Macron calls on Iran to release jailed researcher

    French President Emmanuel Macron called for the “immediate release” of a French-Iranian researcher imprisoned in Iran, officials said Sunday. Macron made the plea in a “long” phone call on Saturday with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, according to a statement from the French presidency. Fariba Adelkhah, a 62-year-old anthropologist, has been detained in Iran since June 2019.

  • Australia anxious as schools back in full swing amidst Omicron wave

    Fuelled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, infections have exploded in Australia since December, the beginning of summer in southern hemisphere. There have now been 2 million COVID-19 cases there; up until December, Australia, a country of 25 million people, had counted just 400,000 since the pandemic began two years ago. In the whole of Australia just more than 3,700 people have died during the pandemic.

  • Russia's COVID-19 tally hits pandemic record due to omicron

    Russia’s daily count of new coronavirus infections surged to more than 121,000, an eightfold increase compared with the beginning of the month as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads through the country

  • Who starts for the Cincinnati Bengals defense? Here's a depth chart

    Here's who will likely start for the Bengals defense against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

  • At his Texas rally, Trump recited the lyrics to a '60s R&B hit to warn against immigration. It was written by a Black civil rights activist who was a member of the communist party.

    The crowd erupted in applause after Trump asked if they wanted to hear the 1968 song by Al Wilson, which he referred to as a poem.

  • Biden aides have Situation Room fight about China policy

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is working to repair her relationship with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan after a Situation Room confrontation in which she accused him — in front of colleagues — of undermining her in the press, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: The rare window on personal clashes inside the Biden White House also illuminates the tension between the president's trade and national security advisers about how and when to execute aspects of