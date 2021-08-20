We will not allow terrorists to threaten us, NATO tells Taliban

FILE PHOTO: Evacuation underway at Kabul International Airport
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) -NATO foreign ministers on Friday warned the Taliban not to let Afghanistan become a breeding ground for terrorism, as it did two decades ago, prompting Western forces to intervene.

"For the last 20 years, we have successfully denied terrorists a safe haven in Afghanistan from which to instigate attacks," the alliance's foreign ministers said in a statement after a virtual crisis meeting.

"We will not allow any terrorists to threaten us. We remain committed to fighting terrorism with determination, resolve, and in solidarity."

The ministers did not explicitly threaten the Taliban with military strikes, though, as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg did at a news conference earlier in the week.

"We have the capabilities to strike terrorist groups from a distance if we see that terrorist groups again try to establish themselves and plan, organise attacks against NATO allies and their countries," Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

In his opening remarks on Friday, Stoltenberg called it NATO's priority to get people out of Kabul and keep the airport running.

"The situation remains difficult and unpredictable," he told reporters. "The main challenge we face is ensuring that people reach and enter Kabul airport."

More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital, according to a NATO official, but thousands of people, desperate to flee the country, are still thronging the airport.

Stoltenberg thanked Turkey, the United States and Britain for their efforts to establish security at Kabul airport, and again urged the Taliban to allow the safe passage of all foreign nationals and Afghans seeking to depart the country.

After almost two decades, NATO this summer completed military operations in Afghanistan and withdrew most troops from the country.

But the alliance still operates a diplomatic representation in Kabul and, headquartered in Brussels, it also serves as a forum to coordinate national measures in Afghanistan, such as the evacuation of citizens.

(Reporting by Sabine SieboldEditing by John Chalmers)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Facing backlash, foreign powers try to speed Afghanistan exodus

    KABUL (Reuters) -Foreign powers sought to increase evacuations from Afghanistan on Friday after reports of Taliban reprisals, including against people who had worked with U.S.-led forces or the previous Western-backed government. More than 18,000 people have been flown out https://graphics.reuters.com/AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/KABUL-AIRPORT/zjpqkkwmypx/index.html since the militants took the capital Kabul, according to transatlantic alliance NATO, but Western governments are facing criticism for not anticipating such a speedy exodus or helping enough. Thousands still thronged the airport where gun-toting Taliban members urged people without travel documents to go home.

  • Missed call crisis deepens for Dominic Raab

    New pressure after it emerges task delegated to junior was never carried out

  • Taliban are back - what next for Afghanistan?

    As the Taliban take power after 20 years of conflict, what did the war achieve and what happens now?

  • Floyd Ray Roseberry: Capitol bomb threat suspect was pro-Trump and said ‘the revolution is on’

    Floyd Ray Roseberry, a 49-year-old man from Grover, North Carolina, spoke ominously of wanting to start a ‘revolution’

  • Israel approves Qatari aid to Gaza after May conflict, defence minister says

    Israel said on Thursday it agreed with Qatar and the United Nations on a mechanism to transfer aid from the Gulf State to Gaza, boosting prospects for relief in the Palestinian enclave after it was devastated in an Israel-Hamas conflict. Aid disbursement after the May fighting has been held up in part by a dispute over Israelis long held by Hamas and debate over how to prevent the Islamist group from accessing such funds. Hamas - deemed a terrorist group by the West - has pledged not to touch the donor money, which has emerged as a key issue in Egypt-mediated talks following a May 21 truce that mostly halted cross-border hostilities.

  • Sky News’ Chief Correspondent in Afghanistan Talks Chaos, Food Shortages and Watching History Unfold (EXCLUSIVE)

    Stuart Ramsay has covered 18 separate wars and numerous natural disasters during his 30 years as a reporter but even he admits the scenes unfolding around him this week in Afghanistan have been unique. “The circumstances and the desperation and the sadness is the same in every scenario but this is slightly different,” the Sky […]

  • Aid struggles to reach remote areas of Haiti quake zone

    Damaged or impassable roads were complicating efforts on Friday to deliver aid to more remote parts of Haiti devastated by an earthquake last weekend that killed more than 2,000 people. On the main inland mountain road between the southwestern city of Les Cayes and Jeremie to its northwest, two of the hardest hit urban areas, landslides and cracks in the tarmac made it harder to dispatch aid to farming communities now grappling with food insecurity and access to potable water. The poorest country in the Americas, Haiti is still recovering from a 2010 quake that killed over 200,000 people.

  • Erdogan says Turkey still aims to maintain Kabul airport security

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey still aims to maintain security at Kabul airport, after Taliban fighters took control of Afghanistan's capital. NATO member Turkey, which has hundreds of troops in Afghanistan, had been discussing with the United States a proposal to keep those forces in the country to guard and run the airport after the withdrawal of other NATO forces. Turkish sources told Reuters this week that those original plans were dropped because of the chaos in Kabul, but that Turkey would still offer the Taliban security and technical assistance at the airport.

  • Uganda suspends over 50 civic groups charging non-compliance

    Authorities in Uganda have suspended more than 50 civic groups for allegedly not complying with regulations, dealing a blow to hundreds of thousands of people who directly benefit from the organizations' activities. The suspensions, which target agencies ranging from rights watchdogs to women's groups, were announced Friday by the government's Non-Governmental Organization Bureau. Prominent rights group Chapter Four Uganda and election observer group CCEDU are among 15 facing indefinite suspensions over allegedly failing to file annual returns and audited accounts.

  • Taliban Fighters Patrol Streets of Kabul

    Aug.18 -- With the Taliban controlling Kabul, residents in the Afghan capital must now pass through a number of check points to get around, including in the formally heavily secured green zone. This video is from today in Kabul.

  • Q&A: Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced form a father-daughter bond

    Jason Momoa doesn't get to play many ordinary guys. In the film he's an ordinary Pittsburgh father named Ray Cooper who vows to get revenge against a pharmaceutical company he blames for his wife's death. As a father himself, it was a natural fit, and he got to hand pick the actress who'd pay his on screen daughter: “Instant Family's” Isabela Merced.

  • Biden administration endorses end to enhanced unemployment benefits

    Biden administration endorses end to enhanced unemployment benefits

  • Afghanistan: Will fingerprint data point Taliban to targets?

    Campaigners worry fingerprint and iris scan data could by used by the Taliban to identify individuals.

  • Cardinals OL Justin Pugh calls for COVID protocol changes after positive test

    After testing positive despite being fully vaccinated, Cardinals OL Justin Pugh calls for daily testing for all players, including fully vaccinated players.

  • Allies expect ‘explosion’ of terrorism as Afghanistan refugee crisis looms

    President Joe Biden’s exit from Afghanistan and the subsequent rapid victory of the Taliban creates significant opportunities for terrorist organizations to radicalize recruits, particularly as a refugee crisis erupts.

  • Biden to give speech on Friday afternoon about evacuations from Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden on Friday is due to address the evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan, as U.S. troops struggle to ramp up departures at Kabul's airport.

  • Climate impact of coal sales from U.S. public lands is freshly scrutinized

    U.S. officials launched a review Thursday of climate damage caused by coal mining on public lands as the Biden administration expands its scrutiny of government fossil fuel sales that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.

  • ‘White man’s war, Black man’s fight’: Black soldiers paid heavy price in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden has withdrawn the last of the U.S. troops from Afghanistan, ending a senseless, 20-year war that should […] The post ‘White man’s war, Black man’s fight’: Black soldiers paid heavy price in Afghanistan appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Western US drought threatens hydropower from dams

    California's drought is hurting its ability to generate electricity from hydroelectric dams. The state recently shut down one of its largest hydroelectric plants because there wasn't enough water in Lake Oroville reservoir to turn its turbines. (Aug. 18)

  • PHOTOS: The US military obliterated a missile frigate, showing off how it could sink enemy ships in a war

    The exercise aimed to prepare the US armed forces to "decisively apply force in the maritime battlespace," the military said.