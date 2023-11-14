NATO chief calls for increased aid to Ukraine – Ukrinform

The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is challenging, with ongoing intense battles, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said before a working breakfast at the Council of Ministers of the EU on foreign relations (defense issues) in Brussels on Nov. 14.

“I expect that during the meeting, we will discuss the situation in Ukraine, where intense battles are taking place. The situation on the battlefield is difficult,” Stoltenberg said, quoted by Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform.

Highlighting the critical need for assistance, Stoltenberg called on NATO and European allies to step up their support for Ukraine.

“NATO cannot allow (the Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin to win. Ukraine must prevail as a sovereign independent nation in Europe, and it’s in our interest to support Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

Earlier, in October, Stoltenberg acknowledged that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had depleted NATO’s reserves.

In response, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, said he though such a statement was “a bit strange.”

