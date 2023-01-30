NATO chief confirms North Korea providing Russia with missiles

North Korea is supplying rockets and other missiles to Russia for its war against Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Seoul on Jan. 29.

Last fall, U.S. intelligence alleged Russia was buying rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to use in Ukraine.

U.S. officials said North Korea was trying to hide the ammunition shipments by making it appear as if it was being sent to the Middle East or North Africa, according to the intelligence quoted by CNN.

Stoltenberg also confirmed previous media reports that North Korea had delivered weapons to Russian state-controlled mercenary Wagner Group, “further fuelling Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the allegations.

North Korea was also allegedly making winter uniforms for Russian soldiers fighting against Ukraine, Radio Free Asia reported on Nov. 8, citing unnamed sources.