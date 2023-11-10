NATO chief, German chancellor steeled for long struggle in Ukraine, stress support must remain strong

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believe that Russia's war on Ukraine could last "for a very long time" and called on the allies to be ready for a "long road ahead," German media Tagesschau and Deutsche Welle reported on Nov. 10.

During his visit to Berlin, Stoltenberg stressed that only military support can guarantee that Ukraine will remain a sovereign and democratic state, and only this will convince Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that he cannot win on the battlefield.

"We must be prepared for the long haul. By their very nature, wars are unpredictable," Stoltenberg said.

Scholz noted that he sees no signs that Russia will end its war against Ukraine and withdraw its troops.

"We have to be prepared for the fact that the war could last for a very long time," he said.

The chancellor added that the war has been going on for much longer than Putin had assumed, which is why he is "not pessimistic."

Meanwhile, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, has saind in a recent interview that no one knows when Russia's war against Ukraine will end, but it could happen very suddenly.

