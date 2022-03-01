NATO sees no need to change nuclear alert level

  Jens Stoltenberg
    Jens Stoltenberg
    Secretary-General of NATO
  Andrzej Duda
    Polish lawyer and politician, President of Poland (b. 1972)

LASK AIR BASE, Poland (AP) — NATO's chief says the alliance sees no need to change its nuclear weapons alert level, despite Russia’s threats

The alliance’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, spoke to The Associated Press following talks on European security with Polish President Andrzej Duda. They met at an air base in Lask, central Poland, where NATO’s Polish and U.S. fighter jets are based.

“We will always do what is needed to protect and defend our allies, but we don’t think there is any need now to change the alert levels of NATO’s nuclear forces,” Stoltenberg said.

The Kremlin has raised the specter of nuclear war, reporting on Monday that its land, air and sea nuclear forces were on high alert following President Vladimir Putin’s weekend order. NATO itself has no nuclear weapons, but three of its members, the United States, Britain and France, do.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

LASK AIR BASE, Poland (AP) — NATO Secretary- General Jens Stoltenberg is meeting Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Lask Air Base in central Poland for talks on the eastern flank’s security, as Russia wages war on Ukraine, just across Poland’s eastern border.

Stoltenberg and Duda shook hands early Tuesday at the 32rd Tactical Air Base in Lask, where Polish and NATO fighter jets are based, including F-16s.

The United States recently reinforced the eastern flank of NATO's territory with some 5,000 additional troops.

