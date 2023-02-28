NATO chief: membership for Finland, Sweden 'top priority'

1
JARI TANNER
·1 min read

HELSINKI (AP) — NATO membership for Finland and Sweden is “a top priority,” the military alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday, urging members Turkey and Hungary to urgently ratify the Nordic countries’ accession.

Stoltenberg told a news conference Helsinki with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Helsinki that progress is being made on securing membership for the two countries, but didn't disclose details. “I am absolutely confident that both Finland and Sweden will become members of NATO,” he added.

“My message has been for a long time... that time has come to finalize the ratification process. The time is now to ratify in both Budapest and in Ankara,” Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg repeated that both Finland and Sweden fully meet NATO’s entry criteria and “have delivered on what they were supposed to do” after they applied to join the alliance in May.

Marin hinted that slowing down the accession process for the two countries risked eroding NATO’s credibility and its open door policy for new members.

NATO requires unanimous approval from its existing members to admit new ones. Turkey and Hungary are the only nations in the 30-member military alliance that haven’t formally endorsed Sweden and Finland’s accession.

Stoltenberg, who is expected to step down in October after eight years at the post, said Turkey has agreed to resume talks with Finland and Sweden on their membership bids in Brussels early next month to iron out obstacles and issues that Ankara has, especially with Sweden.

He said the Hungarian Parliament “has made it clear” that it would deliberate ratification in a few days and expressed hope that a positive vote would come soon.

Finland’s 200-seat Parliament is set to approve legislation to allow the country to join NATO.

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect in Florida TV crew attack faces more murder charges

    A 19-year-old Florida man is now facing three first-degree-murder charges related to a shooting last week that killed a television news reporter, a 9-year-old girl and a 38-year-old woman, sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Orange County Sheriff's officials released an arrest warrant Tuesday morning that included two new murder charges against Keith Melvin Moses in the attack in an Orlando neighborhood last Wednesday. Investigators said Moses fatally shot Nathacha Augustin seconds after the car she was riding in stopped to offer him a ride.

  • Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Feb. 26

    This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," we speak exclusively with CIA director William Burns and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice gives us her world view.

  • It's almost tornado season—here's how to prepare your home

    How to prepare for tornado season, including removing debris and outdoor furniture, building an emergency kit, and knowing how and when to shelter.

  • Love to spoil your dog? The Farmer's Dog is serving up 50% off fresh dog food right now

    The Farmer's Dog aired an adorable Super Bowl 2023 commercial and is currently offering 50% off your first order of fresh dog food.

  • Turkey's NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday talks with Sweden and Finland over their NATO membership bids would resume on March 9, although he said Sweden had still not fulfilled its obligations under a memorandum signed last year. Turkey in January cancelled talks with Sweden and Finland on their applications after a Danish far-right political politician burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

  • Wealth Watch LTD Emerges as the Primary Entity in Getting Back Lost Assets

    Kings Hill, United Kingdom - (NewMediaWire) - February 28, 2023 - Wealth Watch LTD, a significant company specializing in asset and wealth recovery, is making waves in the fight against binary options about digital lost assets. With a team of seasoned legal practitioners, financially forensic consultants, private investigators, and international intelligence agencies, the company is well-equipped to ensure the total recoup of lost wealth and returned assets to the rightful title holders. The company is also known to educate its users on how to get their stolen cryptocurrency back.

  • Shrimp recall: Geisha seafood recalled from Walmart, Safeway, more for spoilage concerns

    The FDA said the shrimp could be under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogen.

  • Transcript: Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on "Face the Nation," Feb. 26, 2023

    The following is a transcript of an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice that aired on "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

  • China’s Gold Reserves May Be Double What Official Reports Suggest

    According to a leading analyst, China’s central bank could own more than 4,300 tonnes of gold, which is double what official reports suggest

  • Goldman Sachs executives to rally investors in New York

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Chief Executive David Solomon and top executives will give investors an update on their strategy on Tuesday. Here are biographies of key leaders who will speak at the second investor day in the Wall Street firm's 154-year history. Investors will assess Solomon's plan to broaden earnings growth beyond trading and dealmaking after the company lost billions on its foray into consumer banking.

  • Additional charges filed against Orange County mass shooting suspect

    More charges have been filed against the suspect in last week’s mass shooting in Orange County.

  • Condoleezza Rice warns GOP candidates against pulling back from Ukraine: ‘These conflicts always come home’

    Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice warned on Sunday that potential 2024 GOP presidential contenders who have called for the U.S. to pull back its support for Ukraine in its war with Russia should be careful with their words. During an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Rice about recent remarks…

  • Report: Panthers’ diverse hires partially motivated by compensation rules

    According to MMQB's Albert Breer, the Panthers' hires of popular minority coaches were partially motivated by the NFL's compensation rules regarding upward mobility.

  • Serbia and Kosovo Edge Closer on Deal to Normalize Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo effectively agreed to a deal on normalizing ties but must hash out how to implement it to end a dispute that has smoldered since they fought a 1998-1999 war.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Eki

  • Israeli PM's ultranationalist ally quits as deputy minister

    An ultranationalist ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tendered his resignation as a deputy minister in the new government. Avi Maoz's departure was the first crack in Netanyahu's ruling coalition, which assumed office in late December after securing a parliamentary majority in the November elections. Maoz, the head of a small ultranationalist faction known for his homophobic rhetoric and disparaging remarks about non-Orthodox Jews, said he would step down as a deputy minister, but would continue to vote with the coalition in parliament.

  • Amritpal Singh: The self-styled preacher raising fears in India's Punjab

    Amritpal Singh rose to national attention after his supporters stormed a police station last week.

  • Keep it Simple: It’s time to stop pussyfooting around about guns

    But I am mad. Very mad. Mad as hell and I would prefer not sitting by and taking it anymore.

  • Drones Attack Russia From All Sides

    Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui

  • Sen. John Fetterman’s office gives update on health following hospital admission for depression

    The office of United States Senator John Fetterman gave an update on his health after he checked himself in to a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month.

  • DeSantis Repeals $1.2 Billion Tax Hike He Imposed During Last Year’s Disney Fight

    The Florida governor rattled off a Trump-esque string of false and misleading statements – and even showed off his signature on the bill, just like the former president.