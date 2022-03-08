NATO chief: Russian forces may be targeting evacuating civilians in Ukraine

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that Russia's armed forces may be targeting civilians in Ukraine.

What he's saying: "There are very credible reports of civilians coming under fire as they try to evacuate. Targeting civilians is a war crime, and it is totally unacceptable," Stoltenberg said.

  • "We need real humanitarian corridors that are fully respected."

By the numbers: The United Nations on Sunday said there have been at least 1,100 civilian casualties since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Between the lines: Stoltenberg emphasized that NATO should not be involved in the conflict with Ukraine, adding that there would be more "human suffering and more civilians killed."

  • Last month, Stoltenberg announced that NATO is deploying its Response Force for the first time to countries in Eastern Europe in case the conflict expands beyond Ukraine.

Go deeper:

