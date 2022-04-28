NATO chief says Finland, Sweden could join quite quickly

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LORNE COOK
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jens Stoltenberg
    Jens Stoltenberg
    Secretary-General of NATO

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that Finland and Sweden would be embraced with open arms should they decide to join the 30-nation military organization and could become members quite quickly.

Stoltenberg’s remarks came as public support in Finland and Sweden for NATO membership mounts in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Media speculation in the two countries suggest the two might apply in mid-May.

“It’s their decision," Stoltenberg said. "But if they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed, and I expect that process to go quickly.”

He gave no precise time frame, but did say that the two could expect some protection should Russia try to intimidate them from the time their membership applications are made until they formally join.

Stoltenberg said he’s “confident that there are ways to bridge that interim period in a way which is good enough and works for both Finland and Sweden.”

NATO’s collective security guarantee ensures that all member countries must come to the aid of any ally under attack. Stoltenberg added that many NATO allies have now pledged and provided a total of at least $8 billion in military support to Ukraine.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Finland and Sweden could join NATO quickly, Stoltenberg says

    Finland and Sweden will be able to join NATO quickly should they decide to ask for membership in the Western military alliance, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "If they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed and I expect the process to go quickly," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels, adding he planned to speak with the Finnish president later in the day.

  • Newsom's 'CARE Court' homelessness plan faces new questions from lawmakers

    Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to create court-ordered treatment for mental illness has divided some Democrats and local governments.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo trade: Panthers remain post-NFL draft 49ers option for deal

    The Panthers could be interested in a quarterback trade after the 2022 NFL Draft.

  • Partisan politics threaten to derail Ukraine aid package as Biden runs out of money

    President Joe Biden has nearly run out of funds to continue sending highly sought-after U.S. military aid to Ukraine, and partisanship in Congress threatens to hold up swift passage of a bill for additional assistance.

  • Russia threatens to attack Kyiv should Ukraine launch strikes on facilities in Russia

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - TUESDAY, 26 APRIL 2022, 17:46 Russia's Defence Ministry is threatening to strike at "decision-making centres" in Kyiv if Ukraine attacks facilities in Russia. Source: Russian Defence Ministry, reported by RIA Novosti Details: The Russian Defence Ministry has called a statement made by the British Deputy Defence Minister James Heappey about Ukraine's right to strike at facilities on Russian territory, such as fuel stocks and ammunition depot a provocation.

  • News Analysis: Despite now sending arms to Ukraine, Germany remains reluctant to get involved in the war

    In a country that has harbored deeply pacifist beliefs since the end of World War II, a majority of Germans oppose taking a tougher stance against Russia.

  • Zelenskiy's hometown now a hub for fleeing Ukrainians

    STORY: In recent days, the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih has become a hub for hundreds of people fleeing conflict, including children and the elderly.But the industrial hub is better known as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown.Here, he is held in high regard by local residents.“We can say that Zelenskiy is a hero. And this is the city of our great hero.” Most of the people who have traveled to visit the community center here for support are from the nearby, war-torn Kherson region where Russian forces have continued to advance. They hope to register with the local authorities and collect humanitarian aid, like blankets and food. 62-year-old Liudmyla Grakh made it to the city just days ago, but her husband died from a heart attack while attempting to flee.“I have nowhere else to go. I am here with my sister. When they say it’s alright to return home, I will return home." The city’s deputy mayor says the number of displaced Ukrainians arriving from Kherson has been reaching up to 1,000 each day.Most of them aren’t planning to stay for the long-term, as many fear that Kryvyi Rih is right on the edge of the conflict. Still, some local residents told Reuters they’re not too worried about the possibility of Russian troops advancing in what Moscow calls a “special military operation”. “At first there was panic. Every single day I thought, ‘where should I flee to?’ I have a daughter, I wanted to drive her away somewhere from all of this. But then we calmed down a little bit. And believed that we can do this. So why we should go somewhere else in the first place?” According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, more than 5 million Ukrainians have fled abroad since the start of the conflict in late February. Millions more are displaced within the country.

  • Russia Suffers Another Fire at a Supply Depot as It Advances in Eastern Ukraine

    The blaze near Belgorod, around 15 miles from the Ukrainian border, was the latest in a series of incidents to afflict Russian military facilities in regions adjacent to Ukraine in recent weeks that could pressure supply lines to Russian forces.

  • Ukrainian Intelligence: CSTO countries do not want to fight against Ukraine

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 27 APRIL 2022, 14:45 The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine says that the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have no desire to take part in the war against Ukraine.

  • EU warns Elon Musk that being too lax on Twitter moderation could get the platform banned in Europe

    EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said he wanted to give Elon Musk a "reality check" during an interview with The Financial Times.

  • Steve Kerr happy DeMarcus Cousins had 'great series' against Warriors

    With the series over, Steve Kerr was able to praise DeMarcus Cousins in the way he wanted to.

  • Oak Park High School closed Wednesday following Tuesday afternoon fight

    In a letter to families Oak Park Schools Superintendent said eight to ten unidentified males pushed through security and staff and began fighting with OPHS students and security guards. The men then fled the scene and have not been taken into custody.

  • In closer ties to Ukraine, U.S. officials long saw promise and peril

    The full-throated support for Kyiv — and the unanimous condemnation of Moscow — by the U.S. and other NATO members belies a deep historical ambivalence within the alliance, and the U.S itself, over how closely to bring Ukraine into the West’s orbit.

  • Protester Throws Tomatoes at Macron in Wake of Election Victory

    A protester threw a handful of cherry tomatoes at French President Emmanuel Macron during his first public outing since winning reelection.

  • Booby traps, looted homes, and 'Z' graffiti greet Irpin residents after Russian retreat

    The shattered homes of this formerly comfortable suburb of Kyiv offer a glimpse of what besieged cities in Ukraine's east and south may be experiencing.

  • Russians tried and failed to advance in several directions - General Staff summary

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 27 APRIL 2022, 18:35 Russian troops attempted to launch an offensive in several areas on Wednesday, but failed. Source : summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 Quote: "In Slobozhanshchyna, the enemy carried out systematic shelling from artillery, including multiple launch rocket systems, at the cities of Kharkiv and Derhachi and the settlement of Prudianka.

  • Following the example of Dunkirk: the fighters of Mariupol ask for a procedure that even Hitler agreed to in 1940

    ALENA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 27 APRIL 2022, 17:39 Commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Sergei Volynsky (Volina), in a new video message, requests an "extraction" procedure for the defenders of Mariupol, following the example of the operation in Dunkirk in 1940.

  • U.S. intel helped Ukraine protect air defenses, shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

    What U.S. officials call massive, unprecedented intelligence-sharing with a non-NATO partner has been crucial to Ukraine’s success so far against Russia.

  • Attacks Begin in New Country as Russia Warns Nuclear Threat Is ‘Real’

    Joe RaedleRussia’s foreign minister has warned Western powers not to underestimate the “real” risk of nuclear conflict if they continue to funnel weapons to Ukraine in what he says is an undeclared proxy war.Within hours of his remarks, explosions were heard inside the sovereign borders of Moldova. Ukrainian officials believe Russia is launching “false flag” operations in the pro-Russian rebel-controlled enclave of Transnistria in order to justify widening their imperial assault into a second na

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at aggressors positions on Zmiinyi Island and hit a control point - Pivden Task Force

    Olha Hlushchenko - Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 03:35 The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at aggressors' positions on Zmiinyi Island, hit the command post and terminated "Strela-10" anti-aircraft missile system.