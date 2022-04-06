  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NATO chief says Putin still wants to control all of Ukraine, despite repositioning forces to the eastern Donbas region

Jake Epstein,John Haltiwanger
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Jens Stoltenberg
    Jens Stoltenberg
    Secretary-General of NATO
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia.Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

  • NATO's Secretary-General said there has been "no indication" that Putin's ambitions have changed.

  • Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels that Putin still wants to control all of Ukraine.

  • Meanwhile, he said Russian forces have repositioned to prepare of an offensive in the east.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin still wants to capture all of Ukraine, despite repositioning forces to the eastern Donbas region.

"We have seen no indication that President Putin has changed his ambition to control the whole of Ukraine and also to rewrite the international order," Stoltenberg told reporters before meeting with foreign ministers in Brussels on Wednesday, and said the alliance needs to be prepared for the "long haul."

He added: "We are now in the critical phase of the war, which is that Russia is moving forces out of the north to reinforce them, to resupply them, to rearm them, and then to move them into the east, where we are expecting a major offensive."

Russian forces will likely launch a "concentrated" offensive in the Donbas region in the coming weeks, Stoltenberg previously said, after moving a significant portion of troops away from Kyiv.

Ukraine has been fighting Moscow-backed rebels in the Donbas region since 2014, when Putin's forces annexed Crimea.

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference to present the next North Atlantic Council (NAC) Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 5, 2022.
NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference to present the next North Atlantic Council (NAC) Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 5, 2022.Photo by FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/AFP via Getty Images

The region became a key focus in recent months during the buildup to the current war, where Russia staged pretexts to try and justify an invasion of Ukraine.

Stoltenberg also said on Wednesday that Putin wants to control all of the Donbas, and establish a land bridge between the region and Russia.

"We need to support Ukraine, sustain our sanctions, and strengthen our defenses and our deterrence because this can last for a long time and we need to be prepared for that," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg's remarks echoed those of US Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who told Congress on Tuesday that the war could last years.

"There is much of the ground war left in Ukraine, but I do think this is a very protracted conflict. And I think it's at least measured in years," Milley told the House Armed Services Committee.

Angela Stent, a Georgetown professor and top Russia expert, last week told Insider that Putin will never "give up on Ukraine" as long has he's in the Kremlin.

"He is not going to give up on his goal of subordinating Ukraine" and "having a government there that's pro-Russian," said Stent, who served as national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia at the National Intelligence Council from 2004 to 2006.

"They may be focusing now on the Donbas, but I don't think anybody believes that they've completely given up taking Kyiv," Stent added, underscoring that Putin has for years been "obsessed" with the goal of subjugating all of Ukraine.

Putin over the years has repeatedly suggested that Ukraine is not a real country, and referred to Ukrainians and Russians as "one people." The Russian leader has frequently signaled that he believes Ukraine should be under Moscow's control.

In the days leading up to Russia's unprovoked invasion, Putin offered a revisionist history as he laid out the justifications for his aggression toward Ukraine.

"Ukraine has never had its own authentic statehood. There has never been a sustainable statehood in Ukraine," Putin said, pushing the false notion that Ukraine never would've existed without the Soviet Union and portraying it as part of Russia's historic territory.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • NATO says Russia regrouping to try to take Ukraine's Donbas

    Russia is likely to launch a new offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in the next few weeks, NATO Secretary-General Jensen Stolen said on Tuesday, adding that allies had time to help prepare the Ukrainian military. Speaking a day before NATO foreign ministers gather in Brussels to discuss more financial, military and humanitarian support for Ukraine, Stoltenberg said Russia was planning a "very concentrated" offensive.

  • Ukraine war could 'last a long time': Stoltenberg

    SHOWS: STORY: "We have seen no indication that (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin has changed his ambition to control the whole of Ukraine and also to rewrite the international order, so we need to be prepared for the long haul," he told reporters ahead of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.Stoltenberg also called for the perpetrators of a series of killings in Bucha and other Ukrainian towns to be punished.Earlier on Wednesday, some 20 Ukrainians lay down outside the European Council to pay tributes to the Bucha victims and to call for an EU response.Since Russian troops withdrew from towns and villages around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Ukrainian troops have been showing journalists corpses of what they say are civilians killed by Russian forces, destroyed houses and burnt-out cars.The West says the dead civilians are evidence of war crimes. Reuters saw dead bodies in the town of Bucha but could not independently verify who was responsible for the killings.

  • U.S. Route 250 east of Dennison to close for rehabilitation work

    The Route 250 rehabilitation work is the largest project that ODOT District 11 will be undertaking this year in the seven counties it serves.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell family 'shocked' by denial of new trial

    The siblings of Ghislaine Maxwell said Tuesday they are “profoundly shocked and troubled” that a judge rejected a new trial for the British socialite on sex trafficking charges despite revelations that a juror who helped to convict her failed to disclose he was sexually abused as a child. In a statement, the “Maxwell Family” said it was focused on an appeal of U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan's ruling last Friday that left intact Maxwell's conviction on charges that she served as the key recruiter of teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 2004. The judge said she concluded that a December verdict convicting Maxwell, 60, of sex trafficking and other charges was still valid because the juror did not deliberately give wrong answers on a juror questionnaire and because he “harbored no bias toward the defendant and could serve as a fair and impartial juror.”

  • Jury weighs evidence in Michigan kidnap trial for a third day

    Prosecutors said Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris planned to snatch Governor Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home in northern Michigan in the hope of ending what they perceived to be draconian restrictions championed by the Democrat to control the spread of coronavirus. The defendants had hoped the kidnapping would spark a second American civil war ahead of the 2020 presidential election as the pandemic exacerbated the country's intense polarization, prosecutors said.

  • Eagles included in a list of six 1st-round trades that would make sense in the NFL draft

    Philadelphia Eagles included in a list of six 1st-round trades that would make sense in the NFL draft

  • Late Iowa man linked to 1980s killings in Indiana, Kentucky

    The Indiana State Police said Tuesday that they used genealogical data and crime scene evidence to link an Iowa man who died in 2013 to the killings of three female motel clerks and sexual assault of a fourth in Indiana and Kentucky from 1987 through 1990. Harry Edward Greenwell, who died at age 68 in New Albin, Iowa, in January 2013, was the so-called “I-65 killer," State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said during a news conference in Indianapolis.

  • First pope, now US churches face boarding-school reckoning

    As Native Americans cautiously welcome Pope Francis’ historic apology for abuses at Catholic-run boarding schools for Indigenous children in Canada, U.S. churches are bracing for an unprecedented reckoning with their own legacies of operating such schools. Church schools are likely to feature prominently in a report from the U.S. Department of the Interior, led by the first-ever Native American cabinet secretary, Deb Haaland, due to be released later this month. The report, prompted by last year's discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential school sites in Canada, will focus on the loss of life and the enduring traumas the U.S. system inflicted on Indigenous children from the 19th to mid-20th centuries.

  • China peddles pro-Putin documentary as world condemns Russia for atrocities in Ukraine

    As Russia continues its military assault on Ukraine, China’s ruling Communist Party (CCP) has reportedly organized viewing sessions for a historical documentary that paints Russian President Vladimir Putin as a hero. The sessions, allegedly organized around the country, require selected audiences to sit through the 101-minute long “lesson,” which was completed last year and thus excludes the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Nonetheless, the documentary argues that Russia is right to worry about former members of the Soviet Union as “forward positions for the West to contain and meddle in Russia,” according to The New York Times.

  • Ethiopia war: Ethnic cleansing documented in western Tigray

    "We will erase you from this land," a trader says he was told by Amhara security forces.

  • NCAA Tournament title cements Ochai Agbaji’s legacy as one of the all-time greats at Kansas

    What does the national title mean for Ochai Agbaji’s legacy at Kansas? The NCAA championship places him in rare air among Jayhawks greats.

  • ‘It Never Gave Dead’: Rolling Ray Shuts Down Death Rumors

    Rolling Ray has re-emerged on social media after battling COVID-19 to shut down rumors about him dying from that novel virus.

  • Russia-Ukraine war live updates: NATO ministers meet as Zelenskyy calls for more support

    The Biden administration has pledged $100 million in defense aid for Ukraine to be used for Javelin anti-tank missiles.

  • Iran moves machines for making centrifuge parts to Natanz -UN nuclear watchdog

    Iran has moved all its machines that make centrifuge parts from its mothballed workshop at Karaj to its sprawling Natanz site just six weeks after it set up another site at Isfahan to make the same parts, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday. Iran granted International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors access to Karaj in December to re-instal surveillance cameras there after a months-long standoff that followed what Tehran said was Israeli sabotage that destroyed one camera and badly damaged another, prompting Iran to remove all four cameras.

  • Covid wave may have peaked in young people – but virus levels hit record high

    The current wave of Covid infections may now have peaked in younger people, a study has found, but record high virus levels of the virus in the community are contributing to 12-hour waits at some A&E departments.

  • Garland announces charges against Russian oligarch, actions against criminal activity based in Russia

    At a press conference on Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced charges against a Russian oligarch for violating sanctions and other actions regarding criminal activity based in Russia.

  • U.S. unveils new sanctions on Russia as Yellen warns of ‘enormous economic repercussions’ from Ukraine invasion

    The U.S. and its allies unveiled new sanctions on Russia on Wednesday, seeking to further punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • ‘I already paid last week’: An estimated 70% of taxpayers could get free tax prep, but far fewer do. Here’s why.

    The FTC and Intuit are fighting over TurboTax; the lawsuit shines a light on the state of free tax prep in America

  • Top U.S. military officer: Ukraine conflict will likely last years

    Top U.S. military officer: Ukraine conflict will likely last years

  • Lawmakers question oil executives on price gouging, but seem cool to price controls

    Lawmakers call executives on the carpet to explain their big profits and why they have been slow to boost supplies and help curb inflation.