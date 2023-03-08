NATO chief says Russia could take Bakhmut 'in the coming days'; Ukraine seeks 1M rounds of ammunition: Live updates

Russia may soon seize the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut, but it would not mark a major turning point in the war, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday.

The owner of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary squad, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed Wednesday that his troops have extended their gains in the Donbas region city. Yan Gagin, an official with the self-proclaimed, pro-Russian Donetsk People's Republic, said Russian forces took control of almost half of the city.

Stoltenberg said Russia continues to storm the area in and around Bakhmut with more troops despite taking massive casualties.

"What Russia lacks in quality, they try to make up in quantity," Stoltenberg said. "They have suffered big losses, but at the same time, we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days."

Rather than a crucial victory in the war, the city's fall would just serve as a reminder to Ukraine and its supporters that "we should not underestimate Russia."

Ukrainian servicemen move towards the front line near the city of Bakhmut, on March 8, 2023.

MISSILES MAKE RUSSIAN JETS 'WORTHLESS': Russian student imprisoned for 'fake news': Live updates

Developing:

►U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Kyiv on Wednesday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on extending an agreement that allows Ukraine to export grain from Black Sea ports and permits Russia to export food and fertilizers.

►Representatives of Finland and Sweden will meet with Turkish officials at NATO Headquarters on Thursday to discuss a path forward to full NATO membership for the two nations. Turkey wants Stockholm and Helsinki to take a tougher line against groups Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

MAPPING AN INVASION: Mapping and tracking Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine defense chief calls for 1 million rounds of ammunition

Ukraine needs more air defense power and a million rounds of ammunition to drive back the Russian invasion, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said. Speaking at a meeting with EU defense ministers in Stockholm, Reznikov also emphasized the importance of more tanks to create an "armored fist" for a spring counteroffensive.

Story continues

Western allies have supplied numerous tanks and ammunition to Ukraine, and Germany promised a week ago that it would drastically increase ammunition production. Contracts signed by NATO allies to produce more ammunition have improved the outlook for Ukraine, Stoltenberg said, adding "there is an enormous demand out there."

NATO nations have thus fare declined to provide fighter jets that Reznikov says would be crucial to his nation's fortunes.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine Russia war live updates: NATO chief admits Bakhmut could fall