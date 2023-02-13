NATO chief says Ukraine's ammunition use outstripping supply

·2 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Monday that Ukraine is using up ammunition far faster than its allies can provide it and putting pressure on Western defense industries, just as Russia ramps up its military offensive.

“The war in Ukraine is consuming an enormous amount of munitions and depleting allied stockpiles,” Stoltenberg said. “The current rate of Ukraine’s ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production. This puts our defense industries under strain.”

According to some estimates, Ukraine is firing up to 6,000-7,000 artillery shells each day, around a third of the daily amount that Russia is using almost one year into the war.

Speaking on the eve of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers, Stoltenberg said the waiting time for the supply of “large-caliber ammunition has increased from 12 to 28 months,” and that “orders placed today would only be delivered two-and-a-half years later.”

The former Norwegian prime minister said that President Vladimir Putin has already begun Russia’s long-anticipated spring military offensive in Ukraine, “so we must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win and to achieve a just and sustainable peace.”

“It is clear that we are in a race of logistics. Key capabilities like ammunition, fuel, and spare parts must reach Ukraine before Russia can seize the initiative on the battlefield. Speed will save lives,” he told reporters in Brussels.

NATO members and Ukraine’s other allies are meeting at the alliance’s headquarters on Tuesday under U.S. supervision to drum up more weapons and ammunition for the war-torn country. Many NATO allies are bilaterally supplying weapons to Ukraine, but NATO as an organization only provides non-lethal aid.

On Tuesday evening, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his counterparts will separately hold talks with Ukraine’s defense minister. On Wednesday, they will discuss NATO’s defenses on its eastern flank, close to Russia. Moves to beef up military budgets are also on the agenda.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • NATO's Stoltenberg will not seek another extension of his term, spokesperson says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will end his term as planned in October, a spokesperson for the alliance said, after a newspaper reported a further extension was in the works. "The mandate of Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been extended three times, and he has served for a total of almost nine years," NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said late on Saturday. "The Secretary-General's term comes to an end in October of this year and he has no intention to seek another extension of his mandate."

  • Study hints healthier school lunch can reduce obesity

    A 2010 federal law that boosted nutrition standards for school meals may have begun to help slow the rise in obesity among America’s children — even teenagers who can buy their own snacks, a new study showed. The national study found a small but significant decline in the average body mass index of more than 14,000 schoolkids ages 5 to 18 whose heights and weights were tracked before and after implementation of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. The study is new evidence that improving the quality of school meals through legislation might be one way to help shift the trajectory of childhood obesity, which has been rising for decades and now affects about 1 in 5 U.S. kids.

  • How to watch: Live streams for the Genesis Invitational and more

    Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week across the world of golf.

  • Teen boys kill 71-year-old man after stealing car, crashing into him: police

    Police in a suburb of Chicago are trying to figure out how a group of three teenage boys stole a Kia and crashed into the car an elderly man was driving, killing him.

  • Jalen Hurts ties Super Bowl record held by Terrell Davis

    Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and Broncos HOF RB Terrell Davis are the only players who have rushed for three touchdowns in a Super Bowl.

  • As Tiger Woods makes his PGA Tour return at the Genesis Invitational, here’s a look at his history at the Riviera Country Club

    Take a scroll through Woods’ history at the famed club that’s been a home to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

  • Investors Brace for Risk Inflation Dooms Bonds to Bear Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are bracing for key inflation data next week that could worsen the bond-market rout. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayJanuary consumer prices are seen accelerating for the first time in three month

  • Former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling wins Super Bowl with Chiefs

    Former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a fifth-round pick of the team in 2018, won the Super Bowl as a member of the Chiefs on Sunday night.

  • PFF: Bills’ biggest offseason need is offensive line

    PFF: #Bills' biggest offseason need is offensive line:

  • Indonesia court sentences former police general to death over murder plot

    An Indonesian court on Monday sentenced a former police general to death for orchestrating the murder of his bodyguard, in a case that has gripped the Southeast Asian country for months. Ferdy Sambo, an ex-inspector general and head of internal affairs with the national police whose trial began in October, appeared before a panel of three judges at a court in Jakarta. Sambo has been "proven legally and convincingly guilty of committing the crime of participating in premeditated murder," Judge Wahyu Iman Santoso said while reading out the ruling.

  • Report card: Buffalo Bills defense in 2022

    Report card: #Bills defense in 2022:

  • What a Saints free agent contract with Derek Carr could look like

    Derek Carr will soon become a free agent. Here's what a contract with the Saints may look like, via @RossJacksonNOLA:

  • Broncos coach Sean Payton teases potential recruitment of Rob Gronkowski

    Sean Payton posted a photo of a Broncos shirt with the "B" crossed out and replace with a "G" to spell "Groncos," and he tagged Gronk.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukraine 'using more munitions than Nato producing'

    Ukraine is burning through its stockpile of ammunition at a rate Nato is struggling to sustain, Jens Stoltenberg has warned.

  • Cameron Jordan riffs on Sean Payton’s spotty record in building defenses

    Cameron Jordan riffed on Sean Payton's hit-or-miss history of building defenses: 'You didn't draft me anybody, so we've got a whole lot of nobodies'

  • 'Our Losses Were Gigantic': Life in a Sacrificial Russian Assault Wave

    LVIV, Ukraine — Creeping forward along a tree line late at night toward an entrenched Ukrainian position, the Russian soldier watched in horror as his comrades were mowed down by enemy fire. His squad of 10 ex-convicts advanced only a few dozen yards before being decimated. “We were hit by machine-gun fire,” said the soldier, a private named Sergei. One soldier was wounded and screamed, “Help me! Help me, please!,” the private said, although no help arrived. Eight soldiers were killed, one escap

  • US shoots down ‘octagonal’ flying object near military sites in Michigan

    Incident is the fourth flying object downed by US or Canadian jets this month, after the downing of a large balloon claimed by China on 4 February

  • Ukrainian troops destroy elite Russian naval brigade near Vuhledar – again

    Ukraine’s army has destroyed almost the whole of Russia’s elite 155th Naval Infantry Brigade near the town of Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, U.S. political news outlet Politico reported on Feb. 12.

  • President of Second Country Scrambles to Prevent Putin Incursion

    Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersDays after a Russian missile breached Moldovan airspace en route to a Ukraine target, the former Soviet country says it is in the Kremlin’s sights. President Maia Sandu confirmed reports by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia is working to undermine Moldova’s government, even as the U.S. State Department tamped down such threats. On Monday, Sandu called for new laws to help defend the country from what many see as an inevitable next step for Putin.Zelensky r

  • "Major offensive" near Vuhledar: 130 pieces of Russian armoured vehicles destroyed in just one week

    Russian troops keep storming the Vuhledar front but suffer heavy losses, particularly in armoured vehicles. The Defence Forces of Ukraine destroyed 130 pieces of Russian vehicles last week alone. Source: Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman for the joint press office of the Defence Forces of the Tavria front, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda Quote: "The Russian army lost quite a lot of armoured vehicles on the Vuhledar front within the two weeks of the so-called 'major offensive'.