NATO chief Stoltenberg on anniversary: 'Ukraine will join NATO'

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato Secretary General, answers questions at Nato headquarters during an interview with the German Press Agency dpa. Federico Gambarini/dpa

On the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed his certainty that Ukraine's future lies in the Western defence alliance.

"Ukraine will join NATO. It is not a question of if, but of when," he said in a video message released on Saturday.

Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour in the early hours of February 24, 2022.

"As we prepare you for that day, NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine. For your security, and for ours," Stoltenberg said.

He described the situation on the battlefront as "extremely serious," and said "there are no indications" that Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing for peace.

At the same time, he praised the Ukrainian forces. "You have recaptured half of the territory seized by Russia. Pushed Russia back from large parts of the Black Sea. And inflicted heavy losses on the Russian forces."

He said that NATO countries had provided billions of dollars of aid to Kiev so far, including "artillery ammunition, air defence, and combat boats ... F-16 equipment and spare parts, drones, and demining equipment."

"More support is on the way," he promised.