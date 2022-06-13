NATO chief: Sweden ready to address Turkish security fears

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jens Stoltenberg
    Jens Stoltenberg
    Secretary-General of NATO

STOCKHOLM (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday he was “glad” that the Swedish government has confirmed its “readiness to address Turkey’s concerns as part of assuming the obligations of future NATO membership.”

After decades of military non-alignment, Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed Finland and Sweden to apply to join NATO in May. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, however, accuses the Nordic nations of supporting Kurdish militants deemed by Turkey to be terrorists and has vetoed their entry into the alliance until they change their policies.

Sweden is taking “the Turkish concerns very seriously" and "not at least their security concerns when it comes to the fight against terrorism,” said Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and added that her “ambition is that we should have these matters resolved.”

Stoltenberg said Sweden “has already started to change its counter-terrorism legislation” and that the Scandinavian country “will ensure that the legal framework for arms exports will reflect their future status as a NATO member with new commitments to allies.”

“These are two important steps to address the concerns that Turkey has raised,” he said..

“The aim is to solve those issues as soon as possible, to be able to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members as soon as possible,” he said.

Stoltenberg declined to say whether the matter should be resolved before the NATO summit in Madrid on June 28 or before the Swedish Parliament election on Sept. 11. Sweden and Finland have been invited to attend the meeting in Spain.

After Monday's talks, Stoltenberg and Andersson went for a boat ride in the lake next to a Swedish government manor southwest of Stockholm.

On Sunday, Stoltenberg met with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Finland, saying that Turkey has “legitimate concerns” over terrorism and other issues that need to be taken seriously.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NATO chief Stoltenberg says Turkey's security concerns are legitimate

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Security concerns raised by Turkey in its opposition to Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership applications are legitimate, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday during a visit to Finland. Sweden and Finland applied to join the Western defence alliance last month, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • NATO chief says Sweden has taken "important steps" to meet Turkey's demands

    Sweden has taken important steps to meet Turkey's demands for approving Stockholm's NATO membership application, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday during a visit to Sweden. Sweden and Finland applied to join the alliance last month, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Sweden moving to meet Turkey's demands: NATO

    STORY: Sweden and Finland applied to join the alliance last month, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Their applications have faced unexpected opposition from Turkey, which has been angered by what it deems is Swedish support of Kurdish militants and by a previous decision to withdraw arms export licenses to Turkey."I welcome that Sweden has already started to change its counter-terrorism legislation," Stoltenberg said during a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.Andersson said Sweden had changed its terrorism laws and was in the process of further tightening."From the first of July we will also have even stronger legislation when it comes to the fight against terrorism. So here there are no questions about how strongly Sweden sees (on) terrorism and that we are willing to contribute to the fight against terrorism," she said.Stoltenberg also said the aim was to have Sweden and Finland join NATO "as soon as possible" and that it was inconceivable that NATO allies would not come to Sweden's defence if it were attacked.

  • NATO chief: Turkey has 'legitimate concerns' over terrorism

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that Turkey has “legitimate concerns” over terrorism and other issues that need to be taken seriously. Turkey has accused Finland and Sweden of supporting Kurdish militants and says it will not back the two Nordic nations joining NATO until they change their policies. Speaking at a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Stoltenberg stressed that “no other NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey” and pointed to its strategic geographic location with neighbors like Iraq and Syria.

  • Nordics should consider joint air control in far north, Finnish parliament speaker says

    Finland, Sweden and Norway should consider organising their air defence control jointly in territories north of the Arctic Circle in coming years, the speaker of the Finnish parliament said on Monday. If Finland and neighbouring Sweden's applications for membership in the Western military alliance NATO are successful, the Nordics could for the first time consider organising parts of their defence jointly with their common neighbour Norway which is already a NATO member. "We all three - Sweden, Norway and Finland - have relatively strong airforces and we have to control our borders and airspace," said Matti Vanhanen, discussing NATO and security policy with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere at an event organised by Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at his summer residence in Naantali, Finland.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy didn’t want to hear US intel on possible Russian invasion, Biden says: June 11 recap

    President Joe Biden said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “didn’t want to hear it” when U.S. intelligence said Russia would invade.

  • The war in Ukraine should serve to bolster Europe’s air power ambitions

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a stark reminder that Europe’s NATO members need to spend more wisely — and not simply spend more — in bolstering their collective defense against unwarranted aggression.

  • Two bodies found in search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira in Amazon

    Development confirmed by missing British journalist’s wife, according to Brazilian media

  • UK government urged to prioritise business investment to avoid recession

    The CBI warned the 'countdown is on' for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to save Britain from dipping into recession.

  • Zelenskyy hails troops as chemical plant sheltering civilians hit in eastern Ukraine

    As bitter fighting raged in the city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine's president hailed his country's fighters for defying Russian forces in his country's eastern D

  • 500 civilians, including 40 children, are hiding at the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk, says Hayday

    Around 500 civilians, including dozens of children, remain on the territory of the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk, said the head of the Luhansk oblast, Serhiy Hayday, on June 12, via Telegram messenger.

  • Swiss Investor Who Helped Form UBS Sells Up at Bank He Started

    (Bloomberg) -- The Swiss investor who once was a driving force behind the creation of the country’s biggest bank, UBS Group AG, has sold a majority stake in the lender he founded, BZ Bank.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Week

  • Luhansk Oblast: 6-year-old child killed in Lysychansk shelling

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 12 JUNE 2022, 20:57 A six-year-old child was killed in Russian shelling of Lysychansk on Sunday, 12 June. Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "The Ruscists are conducting intensive shelling of Lysychansk.

  • Ukraine Latest: Ukraine Seeks Artillery, Russia Pounds Luhansk

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningUkraine’s top military commander said Russian troops have focused shelling on the north of its Luhansk region and pleaded with his US counterpart to send mo

  • Latin American leaders missed a huge opportunity at the Summit of the Americas | Opinion

    At the ninth Summit of the Americas, President Biden told Latin American leaders that, “There is no reason why the Western Hemisphere can’t be the most forward-looking, most democratic, most prosperous” region in the world.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attack on Bakhmut front and kill up to 150 Russian soldiers General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 12 JUNE 2022, 07:20 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repulsed Russian attacks in several towns and villages on the Bakhmut front in eastern Ukraine. Over the course of the past 24 hours, they have destroyed Russian military equipment and have killed up to 150 Russian occupying troops.

  • The Air Force Is Eyeing a Next-Gen Ground-Attack Missile for the F-35

    Three companies will compete to build the new Stand-In Attack Weapon.

  • What next? Ukraine's allies divided over Russia endgame

    Is it better to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine or to isolate him? Should Kyiv make concessions to end the war, or would that embolden the Kremlin? Are ramped up sanctions on Russia worth the collateral damage?

  • Kentucky track star Abby Steiner breaks collegiate record to win national title

    Kentucky sprinter Abby Steiner added an outdoor title to her two indoor titles in the 200-meter dash at the NCAA championships.

  • Russia tried to blow up Druzhba pipeline, there were three explosions - the media

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 12 JUNE 2022, 13:38 Russian media write that on 11 June, three explosions took place near the village of Gulivka in the Bryansk region (40 km to the border with Ukraine). At the same time a signal indicated loss of communication with the latch of the Druzhba pipeline.