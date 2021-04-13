Nato chief throws his weight behind Ukraine as Moscow continues to ratchet up war rhetoric

James Crisp
·3 min read
Nato's chief hosted Ukraine's foreign minister on Tuesday in a strong show of support for his country - AFP

Nato’s secretary general told Russia on Tuesday to end its military build-up around Ukraine as Moscow for the first time confirmed its massive deployment on the border.

Russia has been amassing troops near Ukrainian territory for more than three weeks after hostilities between Russia-backed separatists and government troops in eastern Ukraine flared up, breaking a months-long cease-fire.

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary general, pledged the military alliance’s “unwavering support” to Ukraine during a meeting with the country’s foreign minister on Tuesday.

“Russia’s considerable military buildup is unjustified and unexplained and deeply concerning,” he said, calling on Moscow to withdraw troops from Ukranian territory and end support for militants in eastern Ukraine.

“Russia must end this military buildup in and around Ukraine, stop its provocations and de-escalate immediately.”

Russia on Tuesday for the first time confirmed the scale of its military deployment in the south-west as Sergei Shoigu, the nation’s defence minister said that two armies and three airborne units had been deployed to Russia’s western borders in the past three weeks to respond to “Nato’s military activities that threaten Russia.”

Ukrainian army snipers aim their rifles during training in the Donestk region - Reuters

“The troops have demonstrated full readiness and ability to fulfill tasks to ensure the country’s military security,” he said.

Mr Shoigu also mentioned that he expected the “military drills” to end in two weeks. Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, last week called on Nato to offer Ukraine a path to a membership, saying that it was the only way to protect his country.

Kyiv joined Nato’s partner programme last year, deepening its ties with the alliance despite warnings from Moscow which views Ukraine as part of its sphere of influence.

Nato strongly rejects “the idea that we hear from Moscow that Russia has a kind of veto right” over Ukraine’s Nato membership, Mr Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

Mr Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said that the Kremlin needs to understand that “the West will not allow Russia to shatter Ukrainian democracy and sovereignty.”

He said that his meeting with Nato was to prevent the mistakes of 2014, when Russia swiftly exploited Western indecision to make gains in eastern Ukraine and annex Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who was in Brussels for a diplomatic visit, said that Joe Biden had told Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, that “the United States stands firmly behind the sovereignty and the territorial integrity” of the country.

“We’re now seeing the largest concentration of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border since 2014, and that is of deep concern not only to Ukraine, but to the United States, and indeed to many of our allies and partners,” Mr Blinken said as he met with Mr Kuleba in the Belgian capital.

Mr Kuleba said,“For thousands of kilometers, to the north and to the east of our border with Russia, there is no democracy. This is the struggle that is taking place between democracies and authoritarianism. And in this struggle, the support of the United States is absolutely crucial and deeply appreciated.”

Russia continued to ratchet up the war rhetoric on Tuesday as a top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. against stoking tensions in the region, criticising its plans to send warships to the Black Sea.

“One thing I know for sure is that there is no reason for American warships to be near our shores,” Sergei Ryabkov, a deputy foreign minister, said, calling the planned trip “purely provocative.”

The Russian military, meanwhile, said on Tuesday that they were sending 15 warships from the Caspian Sea to the Black Sea for what they described as planned military drills.

Sporadic fighting was reported in eastern Ukraine on Monday and early Tuesday, and at least one Ukrainian soldier was killed in the area in the past 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian military.

