NATO chief: Ukraine can expect security guarantees, not membership invitation, at summit

WASHINGTON — Ukraine can expect new security guarantees from NATO nations at the military alliance's upcoming summit, but it should not count on receiving a formal invitation for membership during the gathering in Lithuania.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pushing NATO member nations to commit to accepting Ukraine into the alliance when the war is over to help deter future Russian attacks on the country. He said in an interview this month that he sees "no point" in attending the Vilnius summit without "a signal" or acknowledgement that Ukraine will be admitted.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in an interview with USA TODAY on Monday evening during a trip to Washington, stressed that Ukraine will eventually be invited to become a member.

"I think there is no expectations that that will happen in Vilnius," Stoltenberg said. "But what we know is that we need to address Ukraine's request for membership and the way forward. There are consultations going on between NATO allies, and these consultations [are not] at a conclusion yet."

The decision of when to invite Ukraine to join NATO will be made by consensus among the alliance's 31 members.

President Joe Biden meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Washington.

The White House declined to take a position on timing in advance of a Tuesday meeting between Biden and Stoltenberg. White House national security coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said the Biden administration is having "active conversations" with Ukraine about it's long-term defense needs ahead of the summit.

Stoltenberg told USA TODAY that the most urgent task is for Ukraine, which is engaged in a counteroffensive, to prevail in the war as a sovereign nation. "Because unless they do that, there's no membership issue to discuss at all."

"At the NATO summit, NATO allies will express strong support to Ukraine, not only words, but also in deeds," Stoltenberg said. "I expect new decisions on concrete support."

The NATO chief said the alliance is working on a multi-year package that is likely to be agreed upon at the summit. The support package will help Ukraine meet the organization's standards for membership, he said.

Stoltenberg urged Zelenskyy to attend the meeting, saying it it will be important for NATO and Ukraine to "demonstrate unity" in Vilnius and for the leader to be present when new decisions are made on how to best support Kyiv.

"I think it's extremely important for President Zelenskyy and for Ukraine to see that we are actually stepping up and committing to long-term military support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

