NATO chief on Ukraine war: ‘Be prepared for bad news’

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that there could be bad news coming out about Ukraine, as fears grow of a stalemate with Russia and allies such as the US debate whether to send more aid to the country.

“Wars develop in phases. We have to support Ukraine in both good and bad times. We should also be prepared for bad news,” Stoltenberg said in an interview with German broadcaster ARD on Saturday, according to Politico Europe.

Stoltenberg said that Ukraine’s small victories are important in ending the war, despite Ukraine’s recent counter-offensive not resulting in major headway. However, Ukraine troops secured a victory last month by pushing Russian forces back on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

“These are big victories even though they haven’t been able to move the front line,” Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief also urged allies to continue sending support to Ukraine in the interview.

“The more we support the Ukraine, the faster the war will end,” he said.

Stoltenberg’s comments come just as the White House issued a warning Monday saying it will run out of funds to provide weapons to Ukraine in its fight against Russia without congressional action by the end of the year. Additional aid for Ukraine has hit a wall in the House, while Senate Republicans are looking to tie support for Kyiv with border security changes.

“We are out of money to support Ukraine in this fight. This isn’t a next year problem,” Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young wrote in a letter addressed to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). “The time to help a democratic Ukraine fight against Russian aggression is right now. It is time for Congress to act.”

The Biden administration outlined a roughly $106 billion national security supplemental funding request in October that included money for Israel in its war against militant group Hamas and Ukraine. It also included investments in the Indo-Pacific, funding humanitarian aid and border security measures.

This also comes as some Ukrainian officials have warned that the war has come to a “stalemate.” Ukraine’s commander in chief, Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, said in an interview last month that only a significant technological breakthrough could help move the war forward.

