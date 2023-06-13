NATO chief: Ukrainians advancing in counteroffensive

STORY: "The more land the Ukrainians are able to liberate, the stronger their hand will be at the negotiating table, and the more likely it is that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin will understand that he will never win this battle, never win the war of aggression, on the battlefield," Stoltenberg told reporters in brief remarks alongside U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Stoltenberg said the NATO alliance was preparing for the leaders summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, where it was expected to step up further support for Ukraine.