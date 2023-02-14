NATO chief unfazed about Finland, Sweden joining together

LORNE COOK
·2 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg played down on Tuesday the importance of Finland and Sweden joining the world’s biggest security organization at the same time as Turkey refuses to ratify their membership, mostly due to a dispute with Sweden.

“The main question is not whether Finland and Sweden are ratified together. The main question is that they are both ratified as full members as soon as possible,” Stoltenberg told reporters. The long-held consensus at NATO has been that both the Nordic neighbors should join at the same time.

Sweden and neighboring Finland abandoned decades of nonalignment and applied to join the 30-nation alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. All NATO members except Turkey and Hungary have ratified their accession, but unanimity is required.

Turkey has accused the government in Stockholm of being too lenient toward groups it deems as terror organizations or existential threats, including Kurdish groups. Earlier this month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara has fewer problems with Finland joining.

He stressed, however, that it was up to the military alliance to decide whether to accept one country only or the Nordic duo together. So far, Finland has stood by Sweden and insisted they should join NATO’s ranks together.

Stoltenberg said that he is “confident that both will be full members and are working hard to get both ratified as soon as possible.” It had been hoped that both countries would be welcomed in at NATO’s next summit in Lithuania in July.

Turkey was rocked last week by a devastating earthquake and aftershocks that killed more than 35,000 people in the country and neighboring Syria.

“We are all horrified by the terrible toll caused by the earthquakes” in Turkey, Stoltenberg said, adding that NATO allies are providing emergency support to the huge rescue and recovery operation.

Turkey is in an election year, and the topic of Nordic membership of NATO is a possible vote winner. In recent weeks, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed anger at a series of separate demonstrations in Stockholm. In one case a solitary anti-Islam activist burned the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy, while in an unconnected protest an effigy of Erdogan was hanged.

Of the two countries, only Finland shares a border with Russia and would appear to be more at risk should President Vladimir Putin decide to target his neighbor. That said, some NATO allies, led by the United States, have offered security guarantees to both should they come under threat.

Hungary has pushed back its ratification date for both countries three times so far but has not publicly raised any substantial objections to either of them joining.

Recommended Stories

  • NATO boss: More important Sweden, Finland join soon than together

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday it was more important that Finland and Sweden's applications to join the alliance were ratified quickly than together. The two countries applied to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year and their membership bids have been ratified by all allies except Hungary and Turkey. Turkey is widely seen as the main hold-up and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has indicated his country could ratify Finland's application while not going ahead with Sweden's.

  • Germany says Finland, Sweden NATO bids must be ratified without delay

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Turkey and Hungary to pave the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO, stating she expects all NATO members to ratify their bids to join the defence alliance "without further delay". The accession of the two countries would strengthen the alliance as a whole and the two should join together, Baerbock told a news conference in Helsinki with her Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto. Finland and Sweden sought membership after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and have said they want to join "hand in hand", but while most member states have given the applications the green light, Turkey and Hungary are yet to ratify them.

  • NATO Secretary General: incidents with balloons over U.S. form part of pattern

    Recent incidents regarding balloons shot down by the United States, which suspects they are surveillance balloons from China, form part of a pattern which highlights the need for NATO to be vigilant, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. "What we saw over the United States is part of a pattern where China and also Russia are increasing surveillance activities on NATO allies," Stoltenberg told reporters on Monday.

  • Manitowoc man suspected of arson on Van's Bar property was seen on surveillance video, complaint states

    A criminal complaint states the suspect can be seen on surveillance video 'entering the building and leaving as the fire starts to erupt.'

  • Teen gets probation for making bomb threat at Bronson

    The defendant received probation for 18 months, with suspended 120 days in jail, regarding a threat made March 9 at Bronson Junior/Senior High School.

  • Lily James just wore a lime green, see-through corset dress

    Lily James wears a green see-through dress designed by Miu Miu with corset detailing to What's Love Got To Do With It? UK premiere.

  • Bodycam reveals North Carolina police used taser on Black man after he warned of heart condition

    The video released on Friday shows Darryl Williams telling officers about his heart issues and asking, “Why are you all doing this to me?”

  • NJ man sentenced in 'devastating' grandparent scam that preyed on older Rhode Islanders

    In their victim impact statements, victims of the scam say they lost their financial independence and were terrified of violence.

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 12 settlement General Staff report

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of 12 settlements over the course of 13 February. Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces report on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 14 February Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy performed two missile attacks and 32 airstrikes.

  • The James Webb Space Telescope catches distant young galaxy devouring its neighbors

    The James Webb Space Telescope has observed a young, distant galaxy feasting on its neighbors just like the early Milky Way once did.

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Defense Chiefs to Discuss Tanks, Ammunition

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s allies will be joined by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Brussels Tuesday to discuss weapons deliveries, including tanks and ammunition. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters the issue of aircraft is “not the most urgent” right now, though discussions are ongoing. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Ti

  • Asteroid discovered hours before burning up over UK, France

    A fireball blazed over the southern United Kingdom and northern France in the pre-dawn hours Monday, flickering brighter than the full moon and putting on a stunning display in the cloud-free sky. However, unlike many fireballs that are seemingly random, plenty of stargazers were outside awaiting its arrival and knew exactly when and where to look to see the asteroid burn up in Earth's atmosphere. Scientists discovered the 3-foot-wide asteroid just hours before it arrived at Earth's atmosphere a

  • Derrick White with an assist vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Derrick White (Boston Celtics) with an assist vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/12/2023

  • Title-chasing Arsenal faces double threat from Manchester

    If Arsenal is to win its first Premier League title in 19 years, it will have to hold off a growing double threat from Manchester. The battle to be crowned English champions looks set to come down to just three clubs after wins for Manchester City and Manchester United on Sunday tightened the gap at the top of the table. Defending champion City beat Aston Villa 3-1 and has the chance to move above leader Arsenal on goal difference with a win when the sides meet on Wednesday.

  • Suspect Photos Released After Shots Fired at Michigan State University

    Police released photos of a suspect linked to a mass shooting that killed three people at Michigan State University’s (MSU) East Lansing campus on Monday, February 13.At a press conference, the spokesperson for the MSU Police and Public Safety department said another five people had been taken to hospital, two with life threatening injures.The suspect, who police said was believed to still be on foot, was described as a black male, shorter in stature, wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and a baseball cap.Police urged people to continue to shelter-in-place.This is a developing story. Credit: MSU Police and Public Safety via Storyful

  • White's 23 points helps Celtics past Grizzlies 119-109

    Derrick White scored 23 points to help a shorthanded Boston team hold off Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 119-109 on Sunday. Sam Hauser added 20 points, tying his career-high with six 3-pointers, Al Horford had 16 points and Payton Pritchard added 12 for Boston, which won its fourth straight. Celtics star Jayson Tatum didn't have his sharpest game, finishing with 16 points but making 3 of 16 shots and missing 7 of 8 on 3-point attempts.

  • US renews warning it'll defend Philippines after China spat

    The United States renewed a warning that it would defend its treaty ally if Filipino forces come under attack in the disputed South China Sea, after a Chinese coast guard ship allegedly hit a Philippine patrol vessel with military-grade laser that briefly blinded some of its crew. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian in Manila on Tuesday to express his serious concern “over the increasing frequency and intensity of actions by China against the Philippine coast guard and fishermen," Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said without elaborating. The Department of Foreign Affairs separately sent a strongly worded diplomatic protest to the Chinese Embassy that “condemned the shadowing, harassment, dangerous maneuvers, directing of military-grade laser, and illegal radio challenges” by the Chinese ship.

  • Andie MacDowell Says Sharon Stone Gave Her Advice About Dating Apps: 'She Met Two Gay Guys!'

    The Way Home actress revealed she is joining Raya after being out of the dating game for a while

  • Teens rescued in Turkey 198 hours after earthquake

    STORY: In Turkey's Adiyman province, rescue workers were seen carrying Cafer strapped on a stretcher, an oxygen mask on his face and a health worker holding an IV bag, from the site of the collapsed building to a waiting ambulance.Cafer could be seen moving his fingers as he was carried away.After being pulled out from the rubble, Muhammed was placed in an ambulance for urgent medical care.State-owned Anadolu news also said his brother, 21-year-old Baki Yeninar was rescued after him.Both were placed in ambulances and taken to the hospital. Their condition was unclear.Last Monday's quake and a major aftershock have killed more than 37,000 people in southern Turkey and northwest Syria, according to official tallies expected to rise much higher.

  • Tough-guy Ron DeSantis defeats Woke Disney! Except ... he didn’t. At all.

    If you dig combatting wokeness, the imaginary villain that haunts Republican fever dreams, then Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is your superhero du jour.