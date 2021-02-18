NATO chief urges Afghan govt, Taliban to step up peace talks

  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wears a protective face mask as he prepares to speak during a media conference, after a meeting of NATO defense ministers in video format, at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference, after a meeting of NATO defense ministers in video format, at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference, after a meeting of NATO defense ministers in video format, at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference, after a meeting of NATO defense ministers in video format, at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference, after a meeting of NATO defense ministers in video format, at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference, after a meeting of NATO defense ministers in video format, at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wears a protective face mask as he prepares to address a media conference, after a meeting of NATO defense ministers in video format, at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is reflected into the window of a translators booth as he speaks during a media conference, after a meeting of NATO defense ministers in video format, at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
1 / 8

Belgium NATO Defense

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wears a protective face mask as he prepares to speak during a media conference, after a meeting of NATO defense ministers in video format, at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LORNE COOK
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged the Afghan government and the Taliban to step up the pace of peace talks amid doubts over whether the military alliance will pull thousands of troops out of the country by a May deadline.

NATO has just under 10,000 troops in the war-ravaged country, helping to train and advise the Afghan security forces. Most are not U.S. forces, but those troops could not continue the NATO operation if American transport, logistics and other support were withdrawn.

President Joe Biden is reviewing his predecessor’s 2020 deal with the Taliban, which includes a May 1 deadline for a final U.S. troop withdrawal. In Washington, calls are mounting for the United States to delay the final exit or renegotiate the deal to allow the presence of a smaller, intelligence-based American force.

“The problem is that we are in a situation where we have a date — the 1st of May — approaching and so far we have seen that the peace talks are fragile,” Stoltenberg said after chairing a meeting of NATO defense ministers, including new U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“The talks are fragile, and progress is slow. So, it is now imperative to re-energize the peace process,” Stoltenberg said, referring to the stalled negotiations in Qatar between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Violence is also spiking and culprits include the Taliban, the Islamic State group, warlords and criminal gangs. Earlier Thursday, two lecturers at Kabul University were killed when a bomb attached to the car they were traveling in went off. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

None of the 30 NATO member governments has publicly argued that security conditions are right for a withdrawal, and many allies would probably support a longer stay if the U.S. requires it, diplomats say.

“At this stage, we have made no final decision on the future of our presence,” Stoltenberg said.

With the U.S. review ongoing it’s unlikely that any firm decision on the future of NATO’s operation will be made before the organization’s foreign ministers meet in mid-March.

Asked whether NATO might, on the contrary, increase troops numbers, Stoltenberg said that “we will do what is necessary to make sure that our troops are safe. We have adjusted the troop numbers before, but I will not speculate because now the focus is on making sure that the peace talks are successful.”

NATO took control of international security operations in Afghanistan in 2003, two years after a U.S.-led coalition ousted the Taliban for harboring former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. It’s the military alliance’s longest, costliest, and most ambitious operation ever.

Recommended Stories

  • NATO chief dismisses early pullout of Afghan troop trainers

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the military alliance will only leave Afghanistan when security conditions allow, as a deadline for withdrawing troops set out in a peace deal with the Taliban nears. NATO has just under 10,000 troops in the war-ravaged country helping to train and advise the Afghan security forces. Most of them are not U.S. forces, but the allies could not continue the NATO operation if American transport, logistics and other support are withdrawn.

  • U.S. says ready for talks with Iran over nuclear deal

    The United States on Thursday said it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to a 2015 agreement that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, seeking to revive a deal that Washington abandoned nearly three years ago. Iran reacted coolly to the U.S. idea, which was conveyed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a video meeting with his British, French and German counterparts gathered in Paris. Blinken reiterated the U.S. position that President Joe Biden's administration would return to the accord formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if Iran came into full compliance with the deal.

  • US, Europeans urge Iran to keep allowing nuclear inspections

    Top European and U.S. officials urged Iran on Thursday to allow continued United Nations nuclear inspections and stop nuclear activities that have no credible civilian use. The foreign ministers of Britain, Germany and France and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Iran's actions could threaten delicate efforts to bring the U.S. back into a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers and end sanctions damaging Iran's economy. Iran is “playing with fire,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who took part in talks Thursday in Paris with his British and French counterparts.

  • Watchdog report: Some Chicago cops didn't report use of force or wear body cameras during summer protests, unrest

    A report found the Chicago Police Department was "ill-equipped" to respond to protests and unrest following the killing of George Floyd.

  • Dow Looks Set to Close at Another Record High

    The Dow looks set to close at a record high Tuesday, what would be the 30-stock average’s eighth record this year, as the index also hit an all-time intraday high, fueled by strength in shares of&nbsp;Salesforce.

  • US judge dismisses aluminum antitrust claims

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday narrowed a long-running antitrust case where aluminum purchasers accused Goldman Sachs , JPMorgan Chase and the mining company Glencore of conspiring to drive up the metal's price by reducing supply. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer said many purchasers lacked standing to sue because they had bought aluminum primarily from smelters such as Alcoa and Rio Tinto Alcan rather than directly from the defendants, and thus did not qualify as "efficient enforcers" of antitrust laws.

  • China's Baidu beats revenue estimates on strong cloud, AI demand

    The results come as Baidu beefs up its autonomous and smart transport technology to tap into the fast-growing electric-vehicle market and diversify revenue sources. Last month, it said it would set up a smart electric vehicle (EV) company with Geely. "Our partnership is based on the belief that end-to-end integration of hardware and software will provide the best experience for autonomous driving," Baidu Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Robin Li said in a conference call.

  • Need a second vaccination dose? There’s a new way to schedule at two Miami-area sites

    There’s a new scheduling process for second-dose appointments at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Marlins Park in Miami.

  • Mastercard Launches Prepaid Card for World’s First CBDC in Bahamas

    The Bahamian Sand Dollar can now be used for payments anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

  • Investors seed indoor farms as pandemic disrupts food supplies

    Investors used to brush off Amin Jadavji's pitch to buy Elevate Farms’ vertical growing technology and produce stacks of leafy greens indoors with artificial light. "They would say, 'This is great, but it sounds like a science experiment,'" said Jadavji, CEO of Toronto-based Elevate. Now, indoor farms are positioning themselves as one of the solutions to pandemic-induced disruptions to the harvesting, shipping, and sale of food.

  • New York sues Amazon over worker safety

    Amazon’s pre-emptive move last week to stop New York state from taking legal action has failed. New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the online retailer over its handling of worker safety issues around the pandemic at two facilities. In a complaint filed in a New York state court Tuesday, James said Amazon had not done enough to protect workers from the coronavirus at its fulfillment and distribution centers in two boroughs of New York City. The suit said, - quote - “Throughout the historic pandemic, Amazon has repeatedly and persistently failed to comply with its obligation to institute reasonable and adequate measures to protect its workers.” James also accused the company of illegal retaliation. Last March, Amazon fired activist Christian Smalls, who had led a protest over conditions at the Staten Island warehouse. The company contends he put others at risk by violating a company request to quarantine after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. In its lawsuit filed four days ago in federal court, Amazon said that federal labor and safety laws took precedence over New York’s in addressing workplace safety and that James had overstepped her authority. In response to the state’s lawsuit, an Amazon spokeswoman said, - quote “We don’t believe the Attorney General’s filing presents an accurate picture of Amazon’s industry-leading response to the pandemic.” The AG’s suit seeks to get Amazon to beef up its protection for workers, give Smalls back his job, and pay damages to him and another worker who allegedly faced retaliation.

  • Russia hands anti-Kremlin activist suspended sentence under 'undesirable' law

    A Russian court handed Anastasia Shevchenko, an anti-Kremlin activist, a suspended four-year sentence on Thursday after finding her guilty of carrying out activities on behalf of an "undesirable" group, her lawyer said. The ruling frees Shevchenko, 41, a mother of two in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don, from house arrest where she was put in 2019 in what supporters said was a politically motivated case to stop her activism and punish her for public dissent. Shevchenko was accused of carrying out activities on behalf of Open Russia, a British-based group founded by exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

  • New Zealand's Ardern announces free sanitary products in all schools to beat period poverty

    All New Zealand schools will have free access to sanitary products from June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday, an initiative aimed at stamping out period poverty in the country. The announcement follows a successful pilot programme launched around the middle of last year, which provided free period products to about 3,200 young people in 15 schools. “Providing free period products at school is one way the Government can directly address poverty, help increase school attendance, and make a positive impact on children’s well-being,” Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

  • Exclusive: Big Tech's Democratic critics discuss ways to strike back with White House

    Congressional Democrats have begun discussions with the White House on ways to crack down on Big Tech including making social media companies accountable for the spread of disinformation on matters such as the U.S. Capitol riot and addressing the abuse of market power to harm corporate rivals. The conversations, described by a lawmaker and congressional aides, have included the contentious topic of what to do with a measure called Section 230, part of a 1996 law called the Communications Decency Act, that shields social media platforms from lawsuits over much of the content posted by users. Democratic President Joe Biden as a candidate last year called for revoking Section 230, and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump unsuccessfully pressed Congress to repeal it.

  • NATO boosts Iraq mission with thousands of personnel

    NATO is planning to scale up its mission training Iraq's security forces with thousands of new personnel as the military alliance seeks to help keep the Islamic State group at bay, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday. NATO’s training mission was launched in 2018 to help the conflict-ravaged country develop new academies and military schools for its armed forces.

  • Eagles agree to trade Carson Wentz to Colts

    Carson Wentz is heading to Indianapolis. The Eagles have agreed to trade the 2016 No. 2 overall pick to the Colts, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen. Philadelphia will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick. The Colts were [more]

  • Freshman US Rep. Jamaal Bowman's mother dies of COVID-19

    Freshman U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who defeated veteran New York lawmaker Eliot Engel in last year's Democratic primary, announced on Twitter that his mother has died of COVID-19. “It is with deep sorrow that I share the passing of our mother, Ms. Pauline Bowman,” the congressman said Tuesday. Bowman, a 44-year-old former middle school principal, said his mother raised her children “to live our lives with love and joy with and for each other.”

  • Texan pleads for help online as his family is left with one piece of firewood to keep warm during storm

    Chester Jones shares a video of his kids huddled together in one room as he uses their last piece of firewood to stay warm

  • Texas Democrat says 'it'd be fine' if Ted Cruz stayed in Cancun for family jaunt because 'he doesn't do anything for us'

    "He's given us one more reason to resign," the lawmaker said in a CNN interview. "As far as I'm concerned, it'd be fine if he remained in Cancun."

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert says the firearms displayed behind her during a virtual House committee meeting 'are ready for use' upon being mocked for her 'unsafe gun storage'

    "If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop ... they can do that," a Democrat said. "But this is our hearing room."