NATO chief visits Kyiv, says Ukraine troops ‘gradually gaining ground’

In a visit to Kyiv on Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine is “gradually gaining ground” in its counteroffensive against Russia.

“Ukrainians are fighting for their families, their future, their freedom; Moscow is fighting for imperial delusions,” Stoltenberg said Thursday. “Meanwhile, Russia is diminished on the world stage, cut off from international markets, staying home from international summits, and reduced to seeking arms from regimes like Iran and North Korea.”

Stoltenberg met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the war’s status and the country’s need for troops.

Kyiv’s counteroffensive has been making steady progress, with Ukrainian infantry and armor both breaking through Russia’s main defensive line in recent weeks, though the effort faces time pressure as winter nears.

The meeting also comes one day after Russia accused Ukraine’s Western allies of helping plan and carry out last week’s missile strike on the headquarters of its Black Sea Fleet.

In recent months, Ukraine has ramped up its attacks in Russia, specifically in the capital city of Moscow where it seeks to increase domestic pressure on the Kremlin.

“Today, Mr. Secretary General and I discussed all the key defense issues that require attention: the real situation on the battlefield and the needs of Ukrainian warriors,” Zelensky said in a statement, adding that he is “confident” Ukraine can bring more pressure on Russia.

A statement from Zelensky’s office said the two leaders floated the idea of NATO member states supplying Kyiv with additional air defense systems. Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has asked for advanced warplanes for its troops. Last month, the U.S. approved the transfer of F-16s to Ukraine from the Netherlands and Denmark.

Stoltenberg reiterated Western allies’ commitment to providing Ukraine with the necessary means to repel Russian invasion, while vowing to train pilots for the F-16 aircrafts.

"The stronger Ukraine becomes, the closer we will get to ending Russian aggression," Stoltenberg said, according to Zelensky's office.

Zelensky and Stoltenberg also discussed Ukraine’s relationship with NATO, with Stoltenberg emphasizing NATO’s backing of Ukraine, telling Zelensky “the stronger Ukraine becomes, the closer we will get to ending Russian aggression.”

NATO has held back on providing a clear timeline for Kyiv gaining membership in the Western security alliance, despite Zelensky’s repeated requests.

This served as a point of contention during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July, where NATO instead offered strengthened support to Ukraine, a new council to specifically work with Kyiv and the removal of a procedural step for joining the alliance.

Zelensky’s office said the leaders discussed the NATO-Ukraine Council, as well as establishing a new document to “determine practical steps and standards of the alliance.”

