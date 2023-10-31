NATO chief warns against escalated tensions in Middle East

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg raised his concerns Tuesday about escalating tensions in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war, during a speech at the 75th Nordic Council session.

Speaking days after the Israeli Defense Forces began its invasion of the Gaza Strip, Stoltenberg said it is important “that Israel’s response takes place within international law. That civilian lives are protected, and that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza.”

That echoed warnings from the Biden administration, which has largely supported Israel in its retaliatory warn on Hamas, while also calling for efforts to minimize the toll on Palestinian civilians. Efforts to secure safe passage for humanitarian aid into Gaza have seen limited success. Warnings of a humanitarian crisis amid Israel’s blockade of the enclave have grown by the day.

Stoltenberg also said it was crucial to make sure the war is contained.

“It is important that this war does not escalate into a major regional conflict. Iran, Hezbollah and other groups must not abuse the situation and escalate it further,” Stoltenberg said in his speech. “The suffering we have seen in recent weeks reminds us once again that we must not give up working for a lasting, political peace solution.”

Stoltenberg added that the Israel-Hamas conflict will not distract the alliance from its continued support for Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia.

“A new winter is approaching, and we must expect new attacks against energy supplies and other critical infrastructure,” the NATO chief said. “There are no signs that Russia is planning for peace. On the contrary, they are planning for more war.”

“Therefore, we must continue to support Ukraine. That means more weapons. And I say that because I want peace in Ukraine,” he added.

It’s been three weeks since Hamas’s surprise attack against Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people in Israel. About 200 others were taken hostage by the militant group.

In response, Israel has launched a series of airstrikes in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of more than 8,500 people, including thousands of women and children, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

​​The U.S., along with its Western allies, have shown continued support for Israel as it begins a risky ground offensive.

House lawmakers passed a resolution last week expressing support for Israel and condemning Hamas’s attack. A group of progressive Democrats opposed that measure, and have called on Biden to push for a ceasefire. Biden has not done that, but the U.S. is reportedly pressuring Israel’s leaders to avoid a long, bloody offensive into Gaza Strip.

House Republicans unveiled Monday a $14.3 billion aid package for Israel, essentially pulling out Isreali funding from a larger $106 billion supplemental package proposed by Biden, which would have also included $60 billion for Ukraine and additional funds for Taiwan and the U.S. border.

The Republican proposal also includes cuts to the IRS to offset the Israel funds, an idea that drew quick opposition from Democrats.

