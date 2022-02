Investopedia

When the stock of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) plunged more than 26% on Feb. 3, 2022, erasing $232 billion in market value, it eclipsed a record set by Apple Inc. (AAPL) 17 months earlier. As Apple's multiple appearances on this list and the other names on it suggest, it takes a very popular stock and a particularly valuable company to wipe out a historically notable amount of shareholder wealth in a single day. A poorly received earnings report, an adverse court ruling—sometimes even a tweet—can all send investors rushing for the exits.