NATO’s commitments show Putin won’t outlast Ukraine – Blinken

Long-term NATO commitments to Kyiv made at the recent summit in Vilnius clearly demonstrate that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not be able to “outlast” Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on July 14, as reported by CNN.

The secretary noted that the pledges made by NATO countries “may be the best way to disabuse Vladimir Putin of the idea that he could somehow outlast Ukraine, and outlast the dozens of countries that are supporting Ukraine.”

“As long as he (Putin) continues to believe that somehow he will prevail, he's likely to continue,” said Blinken.

“He needs to be disabused of that notion. These long-term commitments to Ukraine’s security, but also to its economic well-being, as well as humanitarian assistance, are probably the best way to do that.”

He also commented that the West has yet to observe any signs that Moscow might be prepared to end the war.

NATO members gathered for the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12. Delegations from Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Ukraine, and Sweden were also present, with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in attendance.

On July 11, NATO countries in a joint communique expressed that Ukraine would be invited to join the Alliance once all member countries agree and requisite conditions are met.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg indicated that Ukraine no longer needs to fulfill the Membership Action Plan, effectively saying that Kyiv will be able to ultimately join the defensive alliance on an expedited procedure.

On July 12, Zelenskyy expressed his belief that Ukraine would receive an invitation to join NATO post-war.

G7 leaders announced a new set of “security guarantees” for Ukraine, focusing on equipping the Ukrainian military to be able to deter any future Russian aggression.

