NATO commits to center efforts on evacuations from Kabul

·2 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO foreign ministers on Friday committed to focus on ensuring the safe evacuation from Afghanistan of their citizens and of Afghans deemed at risk after the country's takeover by the Taliban.

They also insisted that the new rulers in Kabul would have to make sure that the nation does not become a center for terrorism.

“Any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan’s international obligations … and ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a safe haven for terrorists,” a statement from the alliance said.

Foreign ministers from the 30-nation alliance met in a videoconference to assess the chaotic situation in Afghanistan and coordinate efforts to extract their nationals and key local staff from the country.

Some allies called on the United States to secure Kabul airport for as long as it takes, even if that stretches beyond the evacuation of all U.S. nationals. Many allied nations are sending planes to Kabul to get as many people out as soon as possible.

Friday's joint statement said that “as long as evacuation operations continue, we will maintain our close operational cooperation through Allied military means” at the airport.

“Our immediate task now is to meet our commitment to continue the safe evacuation of our citizens, partner country nationals, and at-risk Afghans, in particular those who have assisted our efforts,” the statement said.

NATO has been leading international security operations in Afghanistan since 2003 but wound up combat operations in 2014 to focus on training the country's national security forces. NATO helped build up an army of some 300,000, but that force withered under the Taliban offensive in just days.

NATO headquarters has blamed a failure of Afghan leadership for the swift collapse of the country’s Western-backed armed forces.

A year ago, NATO’s “Resolute Support Mission” to train Afghan security forces involved around 10,000 personnel from 36 member and partner countries. Last Sunday, there were no troops under NATO command in Afghanistan.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US keeps ban on nonessential border crossings to slow COVID

    The U.S. government on Friday extended a ban on nonessential travel along the borders with Canada and Mexico to slow the spread of COVID-19 despite increasing pressure to lift the restriction. U.S. border communities that are dependent on shoppers from Mexico and Canada and their political representatives have urged the Biden administration to lift the ban. In addition, Canada recently began letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country.

  • Refugee group: 32 Afghans trapped between Poland and Belarus

    A Polish refugee rights group said Friday that 32 people who fled Afghanistan have been trapped for 12 days in an area between Poland and Belarus while caught up in a standoff between the two countries. The group, Fundacja Ocalenie, called on Polish authorities to allow the people to apply for refugee status in Poland, saying they have the right to do so. Polish authorities are refusing to let them in, and Belarusian guards will not let them return.

  • U.S. and allies in no hurry to endorse Taliban regime

    U.S. would “certainly not” recognize any Taliban government breaching human rights, says U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: US accuses Abiy's government of blocking aid

    Washington's aid chief says food is set to run out, with hundreds of thousands at risk of famine,

  • U.S. troops secure Kabul airport for Afghanistan evacuations

    As more troops were brought in to secure the evacuation effort, U.S. officials say up to 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan along with tens of thousands of Afghans who may be eligible for asylum. NBC News’ Richard Engel was at the Kabul airport, where hundreds of Afghans await processing.

  • Analysis-Red tape, risk aversion clip wings of Merkel's innovation legacy

    It was one of Chancellor Angela Merkel's most radical ideas during her last term in office: a new agency that would bring to market ground-breaking German innovation such as a way to clean the world's oceans and a therapy for Alzheimer's disease. But two years after Merkel launched the project, driven by both her own scientific background and concerns that Europe could fall behind, the SPRIN-D agency for disruptive innovation is struggling under the weight of institutional, cultural and budgetary constraints. "In Germany, this valley of death is especially long."

  • Reports of targeted Taliban killings fuel Afghans' fears

    Reports of targeted killings in areas overrun by the Taliban mounted Friday, fueling fears that they will return Afghanistan to the repressive rule they imposed when they were last in power, even as they urged imams to push a message of unity at Friday's prayers. Terrified that the new de facto rulers would commit such abuses and despairing for their country's future, thousands have raced to Kabul's airport and border crossings following the Taliban's stunning blitz through Afghanistan. Others have taken to the streets to protest the takeover — acts of defiance that Taliban fighters have violently suppressed.

  • State Department warning confirms US government 'cannot ensure safe passage' for trapped residents trying to flee to Kabul airport

    Thousands have attempted to flee Afghanistan through the international airport in Kabul since the Taliban seized power on Sunday.

  • Facing sharp criticism on Afghanistan, Biden to speak on evacuations

    President Joe Biden, facing strong criticism of his handling of the chaotic U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, is to speak on Friday on efforts to evacuate Americans and U.S.-aligned Afghan citizens. Biden is to meet his national security team in the White House Situation Room at midday to hear the latest on Afghanistan and then will deliver remarks from the East Room at 1 p.m. EDT. The United States is desperately trying to evacuate thousands of people from Afghanistan by an Aug. 31 deadline, although Biden said this week that U.S. troops at Kabul airport providing security for the evacuation could stay longer if necessary.

  • We will not allow terrorists to threaten us, NATO tells Taliban

    "For the last 20 years, we have successfully denied terrorists a safe haven in Afghanistan from which to instigate attacks," the alliance's foreign ministers said in a statement after a virtual crisis meeting. The ministers did not explicitly threaten the Taliban with military strikes, though, as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg did at a news conference earlier in the week. "We have the capabilities to strike terrorist groups from a distance if we see that terrorist groups again try to establish themselves and plan, organise attacks against NATO allies and their countries," Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

  • Afghan officer who fought with US forces rescued from Kabul

    Time was running out for Mohammad Khalid Wardak, a high-profile Afghan national police officer who spent years working alongside the American military. Hunted by the Taliban, he was hiding with his family in Kabul, constantly moving from place to place as they tried — and failed — several times to reach a rendezvous point where they could be rescued. After at least four attempts in as many days, the family finally was whisked away by helicopter Wednesday in a dramatic rescue — called Operation Promise Kept — carried out under cover of darkness by the U.S. military and its allies, said Robert McCreary, a former congressional chief of staff and White House official under President George W. Bush, who has worked with special forces in Afghanistan.

  • ‘White man’s war, Black man’s fight’: Black soldiers paid heavy price in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden has withdrawn the last of the U.S. troops from Afghanistan, ending a senseless, 20-year war that should […] The post ‘White man’s war, Black man’s fight’: Black soldiers paid heavy price in Afghanistan appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Judge rejects charges for Hawaii officers in teen's killing

    A Hawaii judge has rejected murder and attempted murder charges against three Honolulu police officers in the fatal shooting of a teenager, preventing the case from going to trial

  • Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan for as long as it takes to evacuate Americans

    In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Biden said the U.S. will do “everything in our power” to evacuate Americans and U.S. allies from Afghanistan before the deadline.

  • Woman shot, killed in Chelsea

    Police are searching for a man after a woman was shot and killed in Chelsea.

  • Updates from Afghanistan: Biden to speak on evacuations, with 9,000 airlifted from Kabul

    Ahead of Biden's remarks on evacuation efforts, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says US doesn't have exact count of Americans in Afghanistan.

  • A school resource officer accused of hiding during the Parkland mass shooting that left 17 dead will face charges for negligence

    After being accused of hiding during the school shooting that killed 17, a school resource officer will face criminal charges for his actions.

  • Zaki Anwari: Afghan footballer falls to death from US plane in Kabul

    Zaki Anwari, 19, had played for Afghanistan's national youth team before trying to flee the country.

  • Family of American taken by Taliban beg for return

    Mark Frerichs, 59, one of the last Americans kidnapped by the Taliban, is stuck in Afghanistan.

  • Caldor Fire explodes more than 8 times its size to nearly 54,000 acres in a day

    The Caldor Fire in Northern California, which has already left two injured, exploded Tuesday morning from 6,500 acres to 53,772 acres by Wednesday morning.