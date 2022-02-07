NATO considers bolstering allies if Russian troops stay in Belarus

NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels
·2 min read

VILNIUS (Reuters) - NATO is looking to increase its military presence in the Baltic states and Poland in case Russia keeps its troops in Belarus after a planned military exercise, the head of the alliance's military committee said on Monday.

Russia has 30,000 troops in Ukraine's northern neighbour for joint military exercises this month, NATO said, bringing the total Russian military deployment at Ukraine's borders to more than 100,000.

The United States sent 3,000 troops to Romania and Poland last week to reassure the allies, while Germany said it was considering a boost to its existing military deployment in Lithuania.

Further deployments from NATO allies were possible, said Rob Bauer, a Dutch admiral who heads NATO's top strategy body.

"Where do we have troops in the alliance continuously, in the different nations - the debate about that is the result of things that are ongoing now. Yes, we are looking at it. There might be changes in the future as a result of these developments", Bauer told a news conference in Vilnius.

"It very much depends, of course, on whether the Russian troops in Belarus remain in Belarus," he added.

Moscow has said it is not planning an invasion of Ukraine but could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met, including a promise that NATO will never admit Kyiv, a demand the United States and the 30-nation Western security alliance have called unacceptable.

"If you look at the buildup of the forces, Russia could be able to actually have sufficient forces for a serious invasion … by the end of this month," said Bauer. "Whether they do that, whether they have the true intention or not, we don't know."

The most recent deployments at the Belarus border included field hospitals and other auxiliary units needed to support a military assault, Bauer said.

"If you're really considering an invasion, you actually need more than the fighting forces. And that is something we also see more and more gathered along both the borders with Ukraine and Belarus with Ukraine. That in itself is very concerning", he said.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Satellite images show troop deployment to Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of Russian drills

    Satellite images by a private U.S. company published on Sunday showed details of military maneuvres at the Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of joint drills announced by Moscow and Minsk that NATO has called the biggest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War. Russia and Belarus have said they will hold joint exercises called Union Resolve 2022 on Feb. 10-20 aimed at training to repel an attack on southern borders of their alliance, and Russia has given some details of missiles and warplanes it is sending for the event. The new deployment and planned exercises are taking place at a time when tensions are high between Russia and the West over Russia's massing of troops near its border with Ukraine.

  • German chancellor visits White House at crucial moment for European integrity

    Olaf Scholz arrives amid frustration with Germany over its role in the Ukraine crisis, and its Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal with Russia.

  • Commentary: Memorable quotes from the past week

    From Canton and beyond, here's what people said in stories over the past week.

  • Germany Claims Gold in Women's Biathlon 15km Individual Event

    Denise Herrmann secured Germany's second gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics in the women's biathlon 15km individual event.

  • German leader's stance on Russia looms over 1st visit to US

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz set off Sunday for Washington seeking to reassure Americans that his country stands alongside the United States and other NATO partners in opposing any Russian aggression against Ukraine. Scholz has said that Moscow would pay a “high price” in the event of an attack, but his government's refusal to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, bolster Germany's troop presence in Eastern Europe or spell out which sanctions it would support against Russia has drawn criticism abroad and at home.

  • Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'the Nightingale', given state funeral

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's best known cultural icons and a singer who defined music for generations of her countrymen, died on Sunday and was given a state funeral as politicians and personalities united in mourning. Mangeshkar, 92, made her name in the world of Bollywood and her voice has rung out on television sets, on crackly airwaves and from movie theatres for most of independent India's three quarters of a century, earning her the name "the Nightingale". "I am anguished beyond words," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

  • Russia has enough troops to 'seize any city' in Ukraine but not enough for a full occupation, former defense minister says

    Russia has amassed some 130,000 troops at Ukraine's border, with US officials warning that an invasion could happen any day.

  • A national popular vote is closer than you think | Guestview

    Under the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, each vote would have equal value. America would finally elect a president chosen by all Americans.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    Indiscriminate selling has taken its toll on quality stocks that aren't likely to remain beaten down for much longer.

  • Ignoring Trump's attacks, Congress persists in trying to prevent stolen elections

    Senators say the former president's latest missives haven't impacted bipartisan negotiations to update the Electoral Count Act.

  • What you missed overnight: Mikaela Shiffrin wipes out; US still without gold

    Catch up on what you missed overnight.

  • As Russian troops mass in Belarus, nerves start to fray at Ukraine border

    A Russia deploys thousands of troops in Belarus for military exercises, just across the border in Senkivka, Ukraine people are getting nervous.

  • Exclusive-U.S. calls for 'concrete action' from China to meet Phase 1 purchase commitments

    U.S. officials called on Monday for "concrete action" from China to make good on its commitment to purchase $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services in 2020 and 2021 under the "Phase 1" trade deal signed by former President Donald Trump. The officials said Washington was losing patience with Beijing, which had "not shown real signs" in recent months that it would close the gap in the two-year purchase commitments that expired at the end of 2021.

  • Russia links U.S. nuclear arms talks to security demands - report

    The fate of nuclear arms controls talks between Russia and the United States will to a large extent depend on how the negotiations on Moscow's security demands progress, a senior Russian diplomat was quoted as saying on Monday. Having amassed over 100,000 troops near the border with its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine, Russia wants the United States and NATO to pledge that Kyiv will not be allowed to join the military bloc. Vladimir Yermakov, head of nuclear non-proliferation and controls at Russia's foreign ministry, told the RIA news agency that the urgent security guarantees discussions have taken priority over strategic arms controls talks.

  • 'Snake oil salesmen' advised Trump on 2020 election, Pence aide Marc Short says

    According to former Vice President Mike Pence's ex-chief of staff, "snake oil salesmen" falsely told then-President Donald Trump that Pence had the authority to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

  • The Republican Knives Are Out for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

    Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Republicans haven’t lost a statewide election since 2008. They have slapped Democrats around in just about every campaign, even running unopposed for a U.S. Senate seat in 2010 and U.S. House seat in 2020.Now it seems like they’re so desperate for a good fight that they’ve picked several among themselves.Gov. Kristi Noem, who has been riding high in polls in her state, has never lost an election. She served four terms in Congress before being elected governo

  • Kim Jong Un keeps aiming his missiles at his 'most hated rock' — a barren outcrop called 'No Man's Land': military expert

    Military analyst Joseph Dempsey noted that Kim's fixation with the rock might be a bid to prove that North Korean missiles can accurately hit targets.

  • Ukraine Gave Up a Giant Nuclear Arsenal 30 Years Ago. Today There Are Regrets.

    At the end of the Cold War, the third largest nuclear power on earth was not Britain, France or China. It was Ukraine. The Soviet collapse, a slow-motion downfall that culminated in December 1991, resulted in the newly independent Ukraine inheriting roughly 5,000 nuclear arms that Moscow had stationed on its soil. Underground silos on its military bases held long-range missiles that carried up to 10 thermonuclear warheads, each far stronger than the bomb that leveled Hiroshima. Only Russia and t

  • Conservative National Review Calls GOP 'Morally Repellent' For Latest Jan. 6 Response

    Calling the action of the Jan. 6 rioters "legitimate political discourse" is “political malpractice of the highest order coming from people whose entire job is politics."

  • You Might Not Like It, but Hunter Biden’s Shenanigans Are Real News

    Kris Connor/WireImage/GettyThe 1980s TV crime drama Hunter featured an eponymous main character who popularized the catchphrase, “Works for me.” Today’s crime drama surrounding Hunter Biden evokes a different repeated utterance: “Who did Hunter work for?”The troubled presidential scion is in the news again and raising questions about his father, President Joe Biden. This unwanted attention has also renewed questions about the media’s relative lack of interest in the younger Biden’s highly questi