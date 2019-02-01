NATO to continue talking with Russia about INF treaty: Stoltenberg

OSLO (Reuters) - NATO will continue to work with Russia to get it to respect the INF Treaty, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

In remarks to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, Stoltenberg added that intelligence collected from many countries over many years showed Russia was breaking the INF treaty.

The United States announced on Friday it would suspend compliance with the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia on Saturday and formally withdraw in six months if Moscow does not end its alleged violation of the pact.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, Editing by William Maclean)