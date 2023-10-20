NATO has enough resources to support both Ukraine and Israel – NATO Deputy Secretary General

Mircea Geoană, Deputy Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, said that NATO has enough resources to support Israel and help Ukraine amidst continuing hostilities in those countries.

Source: Geoană in an interview with the Romanian television channel Digi24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The NATO official expressed confidence that the Alliance has enough resources to cope with the current conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas, as well as to provide military support to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Quote: "The 32 NATO countries along with Sweden are home to more than a billion people, and they account for more than 50% of world GDP. There are [sufficient] resources to ensure we do not need to divert our attention from what we have to do in support of Ukraine."

Geoană recalled that the Alliance has "concrete defence plans" in the context of what he defined as two immediate threats – Russia and terrorism.

"We will have to unite again, to support Israel, because it was the state against which aggression was committed, but in a way that avoids escalation and fomenting public opinion, and I am convinced that we can do this calmly and patiently," he said.

Geoană added that "actors like Russia" "would be extremely pleased if we and the West and the United States began to divide our attention between what is happening in the [Middle] East and in Eastern Europe, in Ukraine. That is not going to happen," Stoltenberg's deputy insisted.

Earlier, in his address to the nation on Thursday, US President Joe Biden called this moment in history an "inflection point", a battle between the world's democracies and autocracies.

